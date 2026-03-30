Black Celebs Who Have Stars On the Hollywood Walk of Fame

US singer and actress Brandy attends her Walk of Fame star ceremony in Hollywood on March 30, 2026. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

In our fast-paced, modern world, receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame may not seem like a big deal. But for Black artists, it’s not just the culmination of their lifelong aspirations; it also encompasses the dreams of their friends and family.

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The latest person to be recognized by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is singer and actress Brandy Norwood. Her honor was a star-studded affair in Los Angeles on March 30 that brought out legends like Jenifer Lewis and Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds as well as fellow singers like Kehlani and Monica. Both Babyface and Issa Rae spoke in honor of her special achievement.

Keep reading to see other stars who’ve recently gotten their stars as well!

Brandy Norwood

Brandy Norwood received 2,839th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in March 2026. See her full ceremony above.

Bill Duke

Veteran actor Bill Duke was honored with the 2,837th star for his achievements in February 2026.

The Isley Brothers

The Isley Brothers were honored with the 2,834th star in January 2026 during a special affair in Hollywood.

Courtney B. Vance

Courtney B. Vance was honored with the 2,831st star in December 2025. His wife, Angela Bassett and children attended for his special honor.

Chadwick Boseman

As we previously told you, a handful of famous folks attended the event. Most of them were his film collaborators and close friends like Boseman’s “Black Panther” family Letitia Wright, Michael B. Jordan, and director Ryan Coogler. The Marvel star’s family was also in attendance including his brothers and his wife Simone Ledward.

Sherri Shepherd

Sherri Shepherd was honored with the 2,827th. Famous faces that came to honor her included Ira Bernstein, Niecy Nash and Tyler Perry.

Sheryl Lee Ralph

“Dreamgirls” and Emmy-winning “Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph received the 2,808th star on the Walk of Fame. Celebrity guests that came by to celebrate her included Quinta Brunson and Loretta Devine.

Busta Rhymes

Busta Rhymes received the 2,818th star on the Walk of Fame in August. Celebrity guest speakers that were present included Chris Rock, LL Cool J and Chuck D.

Glynn Turman

“A Different World” and “Queen Sugar” star Glynn Turman received the 2,816th star on the Walk of Fame in July. Notable stars in attendance included Ava DuVernay and Don Cheadle.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington has had such a long, dynamic career, it’s wild that she’s just now being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. On Dec. 2, the “Scandal” actress received the legendary landmark’s 2,796th star. She was celebrated by “The Six Triple Eight” director Tyler Perry and prolific TV writer/producer Shonda Rhimes. After they highlighted Washington’s generosity, friendship and artistry, she took to the stage to thank her family.

She related a story about her uncle taking a photo of himself with a star with his last name and how she hoped someone with the first name Kerry, or last name Washington would have their own special moment with her star.

Martha Reeves

Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman

After a long road that included crowd-funding for her own star, Motown legend Martha Reeves was finally honored with the 2,776th star on the Walk of Fame. After all the hits as part of the Vandellas, it’s ridiculous that she had to wait until 2024.

Dr. Dre

Photo: Getty Images Monica Schipper Photo: Getty Images Monica Schipper

While we have plenty of questions about whether the rapper/producer should receive yet another major honor, we can’t deny his influence and impact on the music business. If you want to visit his star, it will reportedly be located near Snoop Dogg’s, in front of Jimmy Kimmel’s theater.

Lenny Kravitz

Denzel Washington honors Lenny Kravitz at Kravitz's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony: "We've had a close brothership, friendship, for 30 years." https://t.co/7vJwne9ZCq pic.twitter.com/F9kooT8oeo — Variety (@Variety) March 12, 2024

Rock star Lenny Kravitz is Hollywood royalty, so it seems wild that he’s just now receiving a star on the walk of fame. His daughter, actress Zoë Kravitz, Denzel Washington and Earth, Wind & Fire legend Verdine White were among the stars on hand at his ceremony. There are a lot of interesting personalities on the walk of fame, but Lenny might be one of the coolest.

Garrett Morris

Photo: Getty Images Amanda Edwards Photo: Getty Images Amanda Edwards

As one of “Saturday Night Live’s” original cast members, Garrett Morris is not only an essential part of TV history, he’s a legitimate comedy legend. In addition to his performances on “SNL,” “Martin” and “The Jamie Foxx Show,” you can name almost any popular TV series from the ‘80s and he made a guest appearance. It’s downright criminal that it’s taken this long for Morris to be honored.

Charlie Wilson

Photo: Getty Images Michael Buckner/Variety Photo: Getty Images Michael Buckner/Variety

We really hope they put “First name, Charlie. Last name, Wilson” on the actual star.

George Clinton

Photo: Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety Photo: Getty Images Gilbert Flores/Variety

The Walk of Fame is definitely a lot cooler than it was before George Clinton got his star.

Darius Rucker

Photo: Getty Images Kevin Winter Photo: Getty Images Kevin Winter

The country music superstar/Hootie and the Blowfish frontman was surrounded by his kids as he received his star.

Chris “Ludacris” Bridges

Photo: Getty Images Tommaso Boddi Photo: Getty Images Tommaso Boddi

The rapper/actor was joined by the entire “Fast & Furious” Family, as well as hip-hop legends like Queen Latifah as his long career was celebrated.

Michael B. Jordan

Photo: Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer Photo: Getty Images Matt Winkelmeyer

In a very short time, the actor/director has become a Hollywood icon, so it’s no surprise to see him receive this honor.

Sheila E.

Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett

Sheila E. influenced countless elements of modern pop music, so it’s ridiculous that she didn’t get a star until 2023.

Melba Moore

Photo: Getty Images JC Olivera Photo: Getty Images JC Olivera

Stars on the Walk of Fame come with a $75,000 price tag. When studios, fans or the celebrity can’t come up with that money, sometimes other artists help out. Singer Melba Moore revealed that controversial comedian Katt Williams sponsored her star.

Martin Lawrence

Photo: Getty Images Kevin Winter Photo: Getty Images Kevin Winter

From movies, to TV, to stand up, Martin Lawrence’s impact and influence on the business is immeasurable. You’d be hard pressed to find someone more deserving of recognition.

Octavia Spencer

Photo: Getty Images David Livingston Photo: Getty Images David Livingston

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer was honored by “Spirited” co-star Will Ferrell in one of the liveliest ceremonies ever.

Tupac Shakur

Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett

The rapper/actor’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, was on hand to accept the star for her legendary brother.

Nipsey Hussle

Photo: Getty Images Phillip Faraone Photo: Getty Images Phillip Faraone

It’s so fitting that Los Angeles native Nipsey Hussle will be forever recognized on one of the city’s most famous and popular landmarks.

Holly Robinson-Peete

Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman

Her husband Rodney Peete, Magic Johnson and LeVar Burton were the famous faces who saluted the fan favorite actress/producer.

Kenan Thompson

Photo: Getty Images David Livingston Photo: Getty Images David Livingston

In addition to his beautiful family, many of his “SNL” co-stars were on hand to applaud and celebrate the comedy superstar.

Ice-T

Photo: Getty Images Kevin Winter Photo: Getty Images Kevin Winter

Of course the whole “Law & Order” Universe was there for the rapper turned TV detective’s big moment.

Ashanti

Photo: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth Photo: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth

Don’t act like you don’t have multiple Ashanti jams on your playlist right now.