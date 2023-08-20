Black Never Cracks for These Famous Men Over 40

Entertainment

Black Never Cracks for These Famous Men Over 40

From Larenz Tate to Lance Gross, these actors prove time treats Blackness just like the royalty it inherently is.

By
Shanelle Genai
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Usher attends The 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Usher attends The 2023 Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan (Getty Images)

In a world full of talented, respectable and well-rounded men who are also eye candy and “snacks”—we can’t forget about the more seasoned men a.k.a. “zaddies” who paved the way first. l

Advertisement

Now you already know we had to kick things out with Mr. “I’ll Serenade Your Girlfriend in Public” Usher Raymond. Not only has he been fine since he came on the scene, but his recent Las Vegas Residency tour has been the hottest place to be since it was first announced. I guess all that good singing and staying out of drama over the years does melanin well. Keep it going Ursher!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 22

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2022 in New York City.
Morris Chestnut visits SiriusXM at SiriusXM Studios on December 13, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Now you already know we had to kick things out with forever 90s fine Morris Chestnut. If The Best Man or the other myriad of movies he’s starred in over the years haven’t convinced you that he’s still the standard for aging gracefully—then he’s definitely the prototype.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 22

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate

Larenz Tate attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Larenz Tate attends the ESSENCE 15th Anniversary Black Women In Hollywood Awards on March 24, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: David Livingston/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Speaking of prototypes and 90s fine, Larenz Tate somehow continues to leave some of these other men in the dust with his flawless skin and smile. His secret? Aloe Vera, African black soap and Shea butter. You’re welcome.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 22

Method Man

Method Man

Method Man attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Method Man attends the 4th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television on December 06, 2021 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre (Getty Images)

I mean, come on. What more do I really have to say here? Between Method Man’s salt and pepper hair and his thirst trap-esque workout videos, he’s truly getting better with age.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 22

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs

Taye Diggs attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Taye Diggs attends the 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on March 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

Another graduate from the school of 90s fine, I could probably credit Taye Diggs’ eternal fineness to both good genes and his playful energy (the latter of which is often on display on his Instagram and TikTok.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 22

Michael Ealy

Michael Ealy

Michael Ealy attends the premiere of HBO’s “Westworld” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Michael Ealy attends the premiere of HBO’s “Westworld” Season 3 at TCL Chinese Theatre on March 05, 2020 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I don’t know about you but I’ve been in a personal (read: hypothetical) love affair with Michael Ealy’s pool blue eyes ever since I first saw him in Barbershop back in the early 2000s. And every time he pops up on my screen or on social media, I’m reminded that he truly seems to get better and better with each passing day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 22

Idris Elba

Idris Elba

Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Idris Elba attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Arturo Holmes (Getty Images)

I don’t remember when exactly Idris Elba came on the scene, but I know he’s been one of the finest faces and most talented acts to grace the big and small screen since he got here. That’s probably why he continues to look more refined on a daily basis.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 22

Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard

Terrance Howard arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Terrance Howard arrives to the 54th Annual NAACP Image Awards on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Aaron J. Thornton (Getty Images)

Whether you know Terence Howard as Q or Luscious Lyon, what you should know is that he somehow manages to age backwards effortlessly and we all should be trying to figure out how he does it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 22

Lamman Rucker

Lamman Rucker

Lamman Rucker attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Lamman Rucker attends the 54th NAACP Image Awards on February 25, 2023 in Pasadena, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett for BET (Getty Images)

Oh, Lamman. As someone who’s been in the same room with this man for an event, let me be the first to tell you: yes, he is this fine and ageless in person.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 22

Derek Luke

Derek Luke

Derek Luke attends the premiere of Netflix’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” at TUDUM Theater on September 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Derek Luke attends the premiere of Netflix’s “A Jazzman’s Blues” at TUDUM Theater on September 16, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: JC Olivera (Getty Images)

I knew the minute I saw Derek Luke pop up in Antoine Fisher back in 2002, he was going to be around for a long time, due to his good looks and stellar acting chops. I’m happy to see both things have gotten more and phenomenal.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 22

Lance Gross

Lance Gross

Lance Gross speaks onstage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Lance Gross speaks onstage at 2019 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca-Cola on July 05, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: Paras Griffin for ESSENCE (Getty Images)

There’s nothing gross about Lance Gross (I’m so sorry, it was right there. I couldn’t help it.) In fact, there are so amazingly ageless things about Lance Gross, someone ought to start a petition to change his last name to Lance Fine—because that’s exactly what he is, always has been, and always will be.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 22

Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick

Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Omari Hardwick attends the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s ‘The Mother’ on May 10, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage (Getty Images)

Omari Hardwick may have played a “Ghost” on TV, but I hope he never goes ghost on us because we need to figure out what keeps him looking so good year after year.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 22

Rick Fox

Rick Fox

Rick Fox visits Hallmark’s “Home &amp; Family” on August 1, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Rick Fox visits Hallmark’s “Home & Family” on August 1, 2018 in Universal City, California.
Photo: Paul Archuleta (Getty Images)

I know a lot of y’all Aunties and older cousins are gonna be happy about Rick Fox being on this list. He could teach a masterclass on aging with grace.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 22

Will Smith

Will Smith

Will Smith attends Paramount Pictures’ premiere of “Gemini Man” on October 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Will Smith attends Paramount Pictures’ premiere of “Gemini Man” on October 06, 2019 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Kevin Winter (Getty Images)

They don’t call him Big Willy for nothing! From big blockbuster hits to his big personality—it feels like the Fresh Prince just went off the air yesterday. What’s your secret, Will? Philly cheesesteaks? Put us on!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 22

Laz Alonso

Laz Alonso

Laz Alonso attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Laz Alonso attends the 9th Annual AAFCA Awards at Taglyan Complex on February 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Leon Bennett (Getty Images)

Even though I have a faux beef with Laz Alonso for his role in L.A.’s Finest (watch it, if you haven’t already. Then come back and let me know your thoughts in the comments)—I can’t stay mad for too long. Look at him! What is aging? He’s clearly never heard of it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 22

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood

Blair Underwood attends the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 21, 2022 in New York City.
Blair Underwood attends the 50th International Emmy Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on November 21, 2022 in New York City.
Photo: Dia Dipasupil (Getty Images)

I know Morris and Taye were graduates from the school of 90s fine, but Blair Underwood had to have been a professor because it makes absolutely no sense for him to still look this good after this time. That melanin is something serious.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 22

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore discusses “S.W.A.T.” with the Build Series at Build Studio on September 20, 2018 in New York City.
Shemar Moore discusses “S.W.A.T.” with the Build Series at Build Studio on September 20, 2018 in New York City.
Photo: Roy Rochlin (Getty Images)

Speak of another professor from the school of 90s fine, Shemar Moore was definitely the principal if, not the superintendent. And that bald head and salt-n-pepper goatee? 10/10, no notes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 22

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx

Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Jamie Foxx attends the World Premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” at Regal LA Live on August 10, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

No health complication can take away Jamie’s handsomeness over the years. Im glad we’ve got more time to sing his praises!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 22

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Lenny Kravitz attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

I don’t know if the mystique is his secret to aging backwards, but whatever Lenny Kravitz is doing—someone ought to write it down and sell it for big money!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 22

Barack Obama

Barack Obama

Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a Democratic National Committee (DNC) rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Former US President Barack Obama speaks during a Democratic National Committee (DNC) rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022.
Photo: Michelle Gustafson/Bloomberg (Getty Images)

He may be the former President, but Barack Obama will forever be fine as he continues to age like fine wine. Ain’t that right Michelle?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 22

LL Cool J

LL Cool J

LL Cool J visits SiriusXM Studios on August 02, 2023 in New York City.
LL Cool J visits SiriusXM Studios on August 02, 2023 in New York City.
Photo: Jason Mendez (Getty Images)

Have you ever met anyone else with a more accurate name than “Ladies Love Cool J?” No? I didn’t think so. And thankfully for all of us, the name just keeps sounding better day in and day out because we still love him.

Advertisement

22 / 22