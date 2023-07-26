Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Wardrobe Is To Die For

Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour Wardrobe Is To Die For

From Off-White to Gaurav Gupta, all types of brands are being spotlighted on the tour.

Amira Castilla
Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images), Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images), Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour is taking over the U.S.! The Beyhive has been buzzing about her outfits and we’re here to give you all the details. She’s donned some of the most unique, elegant, and even eyebrow-raising outfits of her career, so we can’t wait to see what other creative pieces she has in the works. Which look do you want to rock?

August 11- Atlanta, Georgia

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé opened her first night in Atlanta in this gorgeous neon green dress by Gaurav Gupta! Way to start things with a bang!

August 11- Atlanta, Georgia

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé loves some camo print! She wore this long sleeve with attached gloves and cutoff short set while performing with Blue Ivy.

July 31- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Screenshot: @vinylbymars (Fair Use)

May 10- Stockholm, Sweden

Screenshot: @goldenherc69 (Fair Use)

May 10- Stockholm, Sweden

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé officially kicked off the Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden on May 10, sporting this sparkly jumpsuit by Alexander McQueen.

May 10- Stockholm, Sweden

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

On the Renaissance Tour, one of Beyoncé’s most iconic outfits is this nude-colored Loewe catsuit with hand designs over her body!

May 29- London, England

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The brand, Roksanda, created this custom electric blue catsuit with a unique overlay.

May 29- London, England

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé looked like a true “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” in this silver bodysuit by Courrèges in London, England.

May 29- London, England

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The “CUFF IT” singer is the true Queen Bey! This campy costume is by the brand Mugler. Love it!

May 29- London, England

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bey paid homage to her Lemonade era with this wide-brimmed hat! Her all-red bedazzled outfit is by the popular brand Off-White.

May 30- London, England

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Alexander Wang created this fabulous wine-red minidress! Even the pianist is admiring the beauty!

May 30- London, England

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Just like those signs say in the audience, this look is a 10! This rainbow chromatic outfit was made by David Koma.

May 30- London, England

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé flew above the audience looking like a disco ball in London, England wearing this Coperni fit.

June 17- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Is that a UFO? Nope, it’s Beyoncé’s hat! She continued her outer space theme with this black and silver bodysuit by Gucci and sparkly sunglasses.

June 17- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

This angelic mesh minidress with an attached iridescent cape was created by Iris van Herpen for the Amsterdam, Netherlands show.

June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Beyoncé hit up some of her favorite Black designers to celebrate Juneteenth! Maximilian Davis for Ferragamo created this Jessica Rabbit-esque red dress for the show.

June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The Black brand Feben designed this red, nude, and white catsuit for the Juneteenth show.

June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yoncé decided to highlight her own brand, Ivy Park, on the road! Her newest collection is an explosion of pink outfits with disco-inspired silhouettes.

June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Olivier Rousteing showed off his signature military-like structure with this silver bodysuit for the “CHURCH GIRL” singer.

June 18- Amsterdam, Netherlands

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Bey wore a non-sparkly version of the all-red bodysuit and cropped jacket outfit for the Amsterdam show.

June 27- Warsaw, Poland

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” wore money green as she once again floated above Club Renaissance in Warsaw, Poland.

June 27- Warsaw, Poland

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yoncé wore this mesh dress with gorgeous chains and diamonds by the coveted brand Elie Saab Haute Couture.

June 28- Warsaw, Poland

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Olivier Rousteing once again created a lovely outfit for Bey! This silver sequin dress with a fan silhouette was perfect for this tour.

June 28- Warsaw, Poland

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Now this is the drama we like to see! This hat with holes for her eyes is everything! This outfit was created by Richard Quinn.

July 8- Toronto, Ontario

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, body! The “VIRGO’S GROOVE” singer showed off her toned legs with this super mini dress by Elsa Peretti.

July 8- Toronto, Ontario

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

This might be a throwback to her Destiny’s Child “Soldier” days! Bey created this army print outfit for her Ivy Park brand.

July 22- Chicago, Illinois

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Miss Barbie is here! Bey wore this all-pink outfit by Acne Studios for the Chicago show in July!

July 22- Chicago, Illinois

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Schiaparelli, the brand known for some of the most iconic fashions of today, designed this black dress and cape for Bey! Stunning!

July 22- Chicago, Illinois

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Everyone should thank Sasha Fierce for giving us some of the most fly fits we’ve seen on a tour! This white catsuit with body chains was made by Marine Serre.

July 29- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Yoncé wore this groovy Marc Jacobs black and white gown decorated with Swarovski crystals and white gloves to the New Jersey show.

July 29- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The “CUFF IT” singer wore her brand yet again on tour! This IVY Park orange and blue jersey dress was paired with her previously worn army print pieces.

July 29- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

Okay, body ody ody! Bey wore this Swarovski crystal silver bodysuit with a cone bra insert and mauve-pink coat by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini to the Jersey stop.

July 29- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

If you’re in the Beyhive then you know this whole outfit is an ode to her past eras! First, the “Crazy in Love” throwback with the jean cutoffs and tank top, just upgraded this time by being covered in rhinestones. The boots are from her Coachella Homecoming concert!

July 30- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

This angelic, sheer pink gown by Georges Hobeika has a multi-strapped neckline with streams of sparkly fabric attached to the gloves was a beautiful contrast to her bolder pieces on this tour.

July 30- East Rutherford, New Jersey

Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor (Getty Images)

The “Halo” singer seems to be obsessed with pink this tour! This shimmery, off-the-shoulder bodysuit was designed by Valentino. Aren’t those glasses the cutest?

