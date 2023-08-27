Best of ‘93: Memorable TV Series Turning 30

Thea | Thea Goes For A Promotion | Throw Back TV

In the ‘90s, if you were a mildly popular stand up comedian, you got your own sitcom. One of the more underrated entries in the pack was Thea. Thea Vidale starred as a no-nonsense single mom who was supermarket cashier/hair stylist. The fact that this show only lasted one season is still puzzling. I understand low ratings, but ABC could have had something special if they’d given it a little time.