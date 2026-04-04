Best Netflix Shows, Movies With Endings You Didn’t See Coming

Photo: Claire Folger/Netflix

With spring in full swing, we know there will be plenty of time for you to be outside. But if you’re like us and still like to be tethered to your TV, then don’t worry—we’ve got something you’ll like.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video You Won’t Believe the Reason Why This ‘High School Musical’ Movie is Monique Coleman’s All Time Favorite

If you’re a fan of shows and movies that serve up supreme plot twists and endings you didn’t see coming, then this list will keep you glued to the screen and trying to theorize on everything in the best ways. So if you don’t know what to watch this weekend and want something that’ll keep you hooked from start to finish—keep reading for more!

“Behind Her Eyes”

This is one of those shows that, when it ends, it sticks with you long after you turn the TV off. We can promise you, you won’t expect how this show comes to a close.

“His & Hers”

As you can see from the trailer, this show is hinged on a whodunnit mystery. But by the time the killer is revealed, we can assure you your jaw will be on the floor!

“The Rip”

This is one of those heist movies that you have to pay attention to because the little details matter. But by the time it’s all said and done, there’s something you won’t see coming at all.

“Carry-On”

Just when you think you’ve got things figured out, there’s a twist thrown in the middle that makes you realize you’ve been focusing on the wrong thing the entire time!

“Straw”

One thing about Taraji P. Henson, she knows how to sell heartbreak well. But her role in “Straw” will have you rethinking what you thought you knew by the time the credits roll.

“Leave the World Behind”

If you thought Mahershala Ali’s “Leave the World Behind” was just your regular end-of-the-world movie, we can assure you it’s not. There’s more to it than meets the eye.

“The Gray Man”

While “The Gray Man” leads you to think it’s going to end one way, it actually doesn’t and arguably leaves viewers with more questions than answers. But with Regé-Jean Page in tow, it’s definitely worth a watch.

“Red Notice”

(Author’s note: I have to admit that I didn’t see this one coming at all, but the setup in hindsight was pretty good. Plus, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is in this, so of course, it’s full of some bad-assery.)

“We Have a Ghost”

Anthony Mackie plays a man who’s moved his family into a home that’s haunted by a ghost. But there’s more to this “friendly ghost” that you’ll have to pay attention to.

“Stay Close”

Harlan Coben and Netflix have the mystery series game on lock. “Stay Close” is yet another reminder of that and a show that will literally have you theorizing up until the last episode.

“The Residence”

It’s really a shame that Netflix cancelled “The Residence” after one season because Uzo Aduba was truly great in this role as a famous, yet interesting, detective called on to solve a murder mystery set inside the White House. This show is equal parts trippy and fun, and you’ll be surprised when you discover the mastermind behind it all.

“Caught Stealing”

There’s so much chaos in “Caught Stealing” that it seems like a lot to handle initially, but once you learn who the key players are, it makes the reveal near the end—and the resolve—that much more satisfying.

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

You already know the “Knives Out” franchise is going to give us a good plot twist every time. And while people may be happy about the latest installment, “Glass Onion” is truly in a league of its own based on how they weaved everything together and Janelle Monaé’s role.