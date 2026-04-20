Best Michael Jackson Videos, Ranked by Viral Views

Screenshot: YouTube/Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson may have been crowned the “King of Pop” decades ago, but his reign clearly hasn’t slowed down in today’s digital age. And though it’s been 16 years since he left this Earth, his music continues to dominate YouTube, where new generations of fans are streaming his iconic visuals and discovering just how much of a legend he was.

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From groundbreaking short films to simple and fun visuals, Jackson’s music videos weren’t just additions to his songs–they were cultural moments. Thanks to his videos, he set a standard for other artists that has made all others coming after him step up their game if they want to be included in those conversations about music greats.

Today, those same videos are still racking up hundreds of millions–and in some cases, billions–of views worldwide. Whether it’s the spookiness in “Thriller” or the gravity-defying moves in “Smooth Criminal,” each video just proves why Jackson remains untouchable.

And with April 24 marking the release of the pop icon’s new biopic, “Michael,” we thought it was the perfect time to take a look at some of his best music videos, based on views. Get ready to moonwalk back in time and see some truly once-in-a-lifetime talent!

“Billie Jean”-2 Billion Views

There’s a reason why this video is the most watched–it broke the music barrier on MTV back in the day by becoming the first music video by a Black artist to receive heavy rotation and playback on the channel. Plus, the beat is just insane.

“Beat It”- 1.2 Billion Views

(Author’s Note: “Beat It” is my favorite one, personally. The choreography, while great in almost all of Michael’s videos, just scratches a part of my brain so good.)

“They Don’t Care About Us”-1.2 Billion Views

Michael Jackson’s protest music is arguably one of his best eras. We love a King of Pop who is also a King of Highlighting Injustices!

“Thriller”-1.1 Billion Views

Well, duh. You should’ve expected this one to be in the top 5. As far as we’re concerned, this is the unofficial official Halloween song and an overall iconic music video.

“Smooth Criminal”- 1.1 Billion Views

When it comes to “Smooth Criminal,” we only have two words to say: THE LEAN! Michael Jackson was defying gravity way before Elphaba!

“Remember the Time”-651 Million Views

Not only does the “Remember the Time” video have a stacked cast, but it also features one of the best dance breaks in modern history.

“Bad”-541 Million Views

We don’t know what compelled Michael to rope in Wesley Snipes and Martin Scorsese for this video, but we’re so happy he did! We will forever know the answer to the question of “who’s bad?” It’s you, Michael! Always and forever.

“Black or White”- 537 Million Views

This music video also fell into the stacked cast category with cameos from Tyra Banks and Macaulay Culkin. The scene of the faces morphing into each other is still so legendary in the most hilarious way.

“The Way You Make Me Feel”-529 Million Views

If this one doesn’t make you swang (not swing) your hips and snap your fingers deliberately hard to the beat, we suggest you restart the video from the beginning and try again. This one is just so fun!

“Earth Song”-523 Million Views

Stepping back into his humanitarian bag, Michael was always good for giving up both bangers and songs to make you think and feel.

“Don’t Stop ‘Till You Get Enough”-476 Million Views

It’s crazy how simple this music video is. It forces you to watch Michael sway and sing in his smooth falsetto voice until you really can’t get enough of it!

“Rock With You”- 468 Million Views

The lights, the hair, the vocals, the SPARKLY ENSEMBLE. Just 10s all around, despite the minimal additions.

“You Are Not Alone”- 419 Million Views

This one was a big deal, thanks in large part to the inclusion of Michael’s wife, Lisa Marie Presley, and the singer’s different look, but the lyrics are also moving, so we definitely understand how this one made the list!

“You Rock My World”-315 Million Views

I’m sure when Chris Tucker and Marlon Brando got the call to star in a Michael Jackson music video, they had no clue just how legendary the video would become, but we’re so happy they said yes! (This one is just so catchy and fun!)

“Dirty Diana”-267 Million Views

Not only did the song spark so many theories, but it was also the song and video that showcased Michael during one of his most handsome eras. And we’re sure millions of women would agree.

“Man in the Mirror”- 188 Million Views

Once again, the lyrical content in this song is one that still hits all these years later. Whenever you wanna make a change for once in your life, this song will definitely help you do that!