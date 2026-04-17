Behind the Violent End of Justin Fairfax’s Marriage

For nearly a year, the suburban home on Guinevere Drive in Virginia was a house of silence, and surveillance. While the public remembered ex-Virginia Lt. Governor Justin Fairfax as a rising Democratic star, his private life had become a battlefield before he took his own life after taking his wife’s.

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The Root previously reported Justin died by suicide early Thursday (April 16) after he shot his wife, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax, multiple times in their Annandale home—about 20 miles from Arlington, according to police.

Fairfax County Police Department Chief Kevin Davis said the pair had been going through “what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce” when authorities found Justin, 47, and Cerina, 49, dead after their son called 911.

We’re taking a deep dive into the Fairfax’s marriage, and their contentious divorce proceedings that led up to the harrowing murder-suicide.

College Sweethearts

Cerina Fairfax, Justin Fairfax (Photo credit: Facebook)

Justin and Cerina were the ultimate Duke University love story. When a brilliant young attorney destined for governorship and a celebrated dentist— recognized as the Outstanding Graduate of the Last Decade by the Virginia Commonwealth School of Dentistry— met as undergraduates in the late 1990s, the rest was history.

They married on June 17, 2006, in an outdoor ceremony at the Netherlands Carillon Gardens in Arlington, Virginia.

“Happy 11th Wedding Anniversary to the love of my life, Dr. Cerina W. Fairfax, DDS,” Justin wrote on Facebook in June 2017. “God has brought us a mighty long way, and we are deeply grateful and tremendously blessed. We got married on June 17, 2006 in #Arlington, VA outdoors at the Netherlands Carillon Gardens. […] It was a blazing hot, but truly perfect day!”

The pair went on to welcome two children together, one son and a daughter.

Justin’s Sexual Assault Allegations

RICHMOND, VA – JUNE 04: Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax (D) speaks during a news conference on June 4, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to take down a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

Until their final years, the Fairfax’s personal lives were characterized by professional achievement. Cerina, an avid reader who ran her own successful dental practice in Virginia, was known for her love of running trails with the family’s Vizslas, doing yoga and traveling with her children, according to her dentistry’s profile.

Justin’s own trajectory seemed equally boundless after he defeated Republican Jill Vogel in 2017 to become the state’s second Black lieutenant governor, and was poised to ascend to the top seat when Governor Ralph Northam’s administration was nearly toppled by a racist yearbook photo scandal.

However, their marriage began to unravel privately after Justin was accused of sexual assault in 2019 by two women, according to WIJA. He consistently denied all allegations, claiming any encounters were consensual and occurred before he was married. No criminal charges were filed against him, but his political downfall was imminent.

The Separation

RICHMOND, VA – JANUARY 13: Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax and his wife Cerina, left, and Governor Ralph Northam and his wife Pam watch the Inaugural parade Saturday, January 13, 2018 in Richmond, Va. (Photo by Julia Rendleman for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Justin’s political career didn’t just stall; it cratered in 2021 when he finished a distant fourth in the Democratic primary for governor, garnering less than four percent of the vote. Additionally, he was forced to resign as a partner from a prestigious law firm following the sexual assault allegations, and a close friend of his called him “unemployable” in big law, KLTV 7 reported.

After two decades of marriage, Cerina filed for divorce. They separated in July 2025.

In divorce documents obtained by PEOPLE, Cerina claimed that Justin didn’t pay his share of their children’s private school tuition and failed to cover the mortgage and household expenses.

In court filings of his own, Justin claimed Cerina had filed her divorce complaint in “bad faith” because she had not “demonstrated an intent to permanently separate” since they still lived together.

Cerina testified during the divorce proceedings that Justin drank daily, and lived out of a space littered with empty wine bottles and dirty laundry, the Associated Press reported. He bought a handgun in 2022 with money intended for horseback riding lessons for their children, court records showed.

Physical Abuse Allegations

RICHMOND, VA – JUNE 04: Virginia Lieutenant Gov. Justin Fairfax speaks to demonstrators in front of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is pictured on June 4, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced plans to take down the statue. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

In January 2026, Justin called the police to the family’s Annandale home claiming that Cerina had physically assaulted him, WCNC Charlotte reported. However, Cerina had already fortified the house with a network of security cameras.

When investigators reviewed the footage, FCPD Chief Kevin Davis said the video evidence directly contradicted Justin’s claims, leading police to determine that the assault simply never happened.

While no charges were filed for the false report, the incident became a cornerstone of their divorce proceedings, with Cerina using the cameras as a shield against what she described as Justin’s increasingly erratic behavior.

A judge also said because tensions in the home had been extremely high for an extended period of time, he ordered Justin to move out by the end of April, according to Fox 5 DC.

The Final Act

ANNANDALE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 16: Law enforcement secure a crime scene outside the home of former Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax on April 16, 2026 in Annandale, Virginia. According to police, Justin Fairfax, a former lieutenant governor of Virginia, and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were found dead in a murder-suicide at their home. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In the early hours of April 16, just two weeks before the move-out deadline, tragedy occurred. FCPD said Justin shot Cerina multiple times in their unfinished basement before turning the gun on himself in the primary bedroom.

Their two teenage children were at home during the shooting, who are now in the care of grandparents and other family members.

A judge overseeing the couple’s split recently wrote that Justin’s “isolation, drinking, and a lack of participation in family life are manifestations of what seems to be a sense of fatalism and hopelessness,” local news station WIJA reported.

Justin Fairfax was a former federal prosecutor and civil litigator, who made history as Virginia’s second Black lieutenant governor in 2017.

Sophia A. Nelson, a Virginia journalist who called Justin a close friend, told the AP Thursday that he never moved past the 2019 scandal. “I was concerned, as were other close friends, fraternity brothers, family members. There were talks of suicidal thoughts,” Nelson said.

ANNANDALE, VIRGINIA – APRIL 16: Fairfax County Police secure a crime scene outside the home of former Virginia Lt Gov Justin Fairfax on April 16, 2026 in Annandale, Virginia. According to police, Justin Fairfax, a former lieutenant governor of Virginia, and his wife, Cerina Fairfax, were found dead in a murder-suicide at their home. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former Virginia Atorney General Jason Miyares said in a statement: “My heart goes out to the Fairfax family today, particularly the children. For anyone struggling with this kind of darkness, the most courageous thing you can do is ask for help. There is more help and friendship out there than we realize.”

The final moments leading up to the shooting remain under investigation, and their home is still an active crime scene as of Friday morning.