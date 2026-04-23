All the Fly Fashions Fans Are Popping Out With to See New Michael Jackson Movie

Photo: Lionsgate/Screenshot: TikTok

Well, the days have finally arrived! The new “Michael” movie centered around the King of Pop has made its way to theaters—and to say fans are excited would be an understatement!

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In fact, people are so hype to see Jackson’s life take over once again on the big screen that more than a handful of fans have decided to go all out and dress just like the “Thriller” singer.

But if you’re still undecided on what to wear to the movies, don’t worry, we got y’all. We’ve scoured the internet and rounded up a myriad of looks to give you a good sense on how you ought to show up for this spectacle of a film! So get your wallet out and get ready to hee-hee all through this list!

“Michael” is out in select theaters today and out everywhere on April 24.

“Smooth Criminal” Style

The best thing about MJ’s “Smooth Criminal?” The suit is equally as chic, you can’t go wrong with this one!

“The Way You Make Me Feel” Fashions

If you were looking for something a bit more casual but still on brand for Michael, then tapping into his blue look in “The Way You Make Me Feel” music video is a good call!

Bad Looks Have Never Looked So Good

If you’ve got any form of black, white and leather in your closet—then it’ll be very easy for you to channel Michael’s “Bad” era in your look!

“Thriller” Lover Girl Energy

Talk about a stand out! While everyone will (rightfully) be trying to recreate one of Michael’s look—why not be creative and go for dressing like one of his love interests, like the girl in the “Thriller” video?

“Beat It” Look-Alike

One thing about Michael? He loved a red jacket and his “Beat It” jacket is one that’s pretty easy to find online (a dupe, at least). This one is a surefire look that’s going to get people smiling!

“You Rock My World”—And This Suit!

If you’re more of a fan of post 2000s MJ, then tapping into his clean, suit looks from his “You Rock My World” album would be a great opportunity! (You just need to hit some choreography though, you know, just as a dance tax.)

Sparkles From Head to Toe

Now you already know Michael was a big fan of anything that shined and sparkled! So popping out in something like that is extremely apropos.

“Bad”-Era Style

The “Bad”-era of MJ is both fun music-wise and aesthetic wise. It’s a popular choice for style and it’s easy to see why!

When In Doubt, Black, White & Red It Out

If you’re not trying to look like any one album or era specifically, you can pick the through-line of colors Michael almost regularly wore—black, white, and red. (With of course some white socks or a glove in tow.)

Simple, Yet Effective

Similar to the look before, if you want to keep things basic but still recognizable enough so fans know you’re here for MJ and MJ only, an oversized, white buttoned-down shirt and some black pants will take you far!

The Jacksons Throwback

Now this is a somewhat sleeper look that deserves more credit! While many will be focusing on MJ’s looks during his solo career, he had some funky and fun ones while he was in The Jacksons with his brothers, too!

Black Leather Down to the Shoes

We know you’re seeing a theme here, right? Black leather—and a lot of it—will get you where you need to be!

Album Covers Can Never Steer You Wrong

If you’re leaning towards recreating some album covers or just need to see what your options are, this creator is showing you exactly how to get down in various ways. Don’t blame it on the boogie if you can’t make up your mind—it’s hard, we know! But just remember to have fun with it at the end of the day.