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All Best Black Fashion At The NFL Draft

Here are some of the best fashion looks we saw at the NFL draft on Thursday night.

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L, Jeremiyah Love (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images); R, David Bailey (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL draft is exciting for more reasons than one. Not only do young athletes see years of hard work and dedication pay off when they are recruited into the National Football League, but we also get to see some amazing fits from the young football players who are making their debut on the world stage. We have a collection of the best fashion we saw Thursday, April 23, during the first round.

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Caleb Downs and His Parents

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: Caleb Downs (C) of Ohio State pose with Gary Downs (R) and Tanya Shorter Downs (L) prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

One fun thing about NFL draft suits is the unique interior lining that usually symbolizes something in an athlete’s journey or a current sponsorship. Caleb Downs and his parents, Gary and Tanya, had an adorable, eye-watering suit lining filled with pictures of Caleb during different moments in his journey, from a young dreamer to an adult football player.

Colton Hood

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: Colton Hood of Tennessee arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Colton Hood stood out in a bright blue suit that showed off his bold fashion taste, and we’re loving it!

Mansoor Delane

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: Mansoor Delane of LSU arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Rookie cornerback for the Kansas City Chiefs Mansoor Delane showed up with fly braids, Prada loafers, a mauve suit and dazzling ice around his neck. We’ve got chills just looking at him.

Kadyn Proctor

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 23: Alabama offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

It was purple plaid city for Kadyn Proctor, who was drafted to be offensive lineman for the Miami Dolphins. Not only did Proctor wear a colorful suit, but he also stood out with a rose gold chain and a Dolphins cap to rep his new team.

Carnell Tate

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 23: Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Tennessee Titans’ latest rookie, Carnell Tate, rocked up to the draft in a cream suit with a cropped blazer that he pulled off with bucketloads of swag.

Arvell Reese

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: Arvell Reese of Ohio State arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Arvell Reese used his suit lining to show off his brand partnership with Arvell Reese’s. The New York Giants linebacker also flaunted a heavy gold chain and a dazzling pair of earrings.

Keldrick Faulk

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 23: Auburn defensive lineman Keldric Faulk poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Keldric Faulk rocked a deep red suit with a classy bowtie and twinkling silver chains while repping a cap for his new team, the Tennessee Titans.

Reuben Bain Jr

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: Rueben Bain Jr. of Miami arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Before walking the draft stage to get his jersey for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Reuben Bain Jr. went for a more understated look in all brown and blacked-out shades. He also had his loved ones close to him by carrying them on his gold necklace.

Jeremiyah Love

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 23: Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

The Arizona Cardinals’ new running back, Jeremiyah Love, showed a whole lot of love to his supporters in an elegant chocolate brown suit designed with extremely intricate detailing.

Jordyn Tyson

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 23: Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson poses for a studio portrait during the 2026 NFL Draft at Acrisure Stadium on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

After being picked for the New Orleans Saints, Jordyn Tyson posed for the cameras in a simple all-black Louis Vuitton suit with a black and gold fitted cap.

David Bailey

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: David Bailey of Texas Tech arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

David Bailey, who was picked by the New York Jets, looked incredibly nonchalant on the red carpet in a charcoal grey suit with delicate patterns woven throughout and blacked-out shades.

Francis Mauigoa

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – APRIL 23: Francis Mauigoa of Miami arrives prior to the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

New York Giants Samoan-American football player Francis Mauigoa used his suit jacket to embrace his culture with vibrant paintings of the Samoan landscape.

Sonny Styles

PITTSBURGH, PA – APRIL 23: Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles poses for a photo on the red carpet for the 2026 NFL Draft on April 23, 2026 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders rookie Sonny Styles did just enough with a bow tie, gold cufflinks and his initials in gold on his suit lapel so folks can get to know exactly who he is.

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