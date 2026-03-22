All About Nene Leakes Long-Awaited Return

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Television personality NeNe Leakes speaks onstage during the 2022 Revolt Summit at 787 Windsor on September 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

This story originally ran on January 16, 2026:

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Fans of Bravo and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” will be happy to know that one of their favorite reality TV stars will be making their way back the small screen soon: the one only Nene Leakes. And now, she’s speaking out about it!

If you spent any time on social media the last few months, then you may have seen internet rumors about Leakes’ return to the network—especially with the highly anticipated second iteration of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” coming soon. While we told you, the “RHOA” alum did tease that she’d be open to coming back to the network (just not as a friend, let’s be clear) in July 2025, nothing else came of it.

Or at least, that’s what we all thought until Thursday when it was announced that she would indeed be coming back as a member for this upcoming second season “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.” For context, Leakes left the show after season 12 and subsequently got embroiled in a legal battle with her former boss Andy Cohen. But as of 2023, things seemed to be better between them as she dropped her suit.

“I am happy and overjoyed to say…I am returning to Bravo. I almost can’t believe the words that are coming out of my mouth,” she began in her emotional video to Instagram. “I’m so happy, I’m so happy.”

She went on to thank the producers and executives for the opportunity, including “Real Housewives” franchise creator Cohen, for keeping her top of mind for opportunities. She also thanked her former “RHOA” costars Phaedra Parks and “little sister” Porsha Williams for consistently bringing her name up for opportunities

As she concluded, Leakes made it abundantly clear that fans would be in for a grand ole time—and did so in true, hilarious Leakes fashion.

“I’m just doggone excited to do this! I’m excited to see all of you girls. It’s going to be a time! YES! B*tches, I am back. Now pick your faces up off the floor, OK? See you on Bravo. Love you!” she said.

Cohen also spoke out about Leakes’ return, expressing his happiness that she’d be showing her face soon, writing in the comment section under her post: “Couldn’t celebrate 20 years without you.”

He later added on “Radio Andy” on Thursday “She’s gonna be making an appearance. When we go to Atlanta, she’s gonna be there…People are really happy about it. Listen, we are going to be celebrating 20 years of ‘Housewives,’ and it would be hard…to without her. And so I’m happy about it.”