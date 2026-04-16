After Trump Fired Bondi, Noem, Are These 5 Officials Next?

Things are shaking up inside President Donald Trump’s White House. After the firing of two notable cabinet members almost back to back, it’s clear the president hasn’t been satisfied with his own picks to serve in the highest positions.

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We previously told you former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem got the boot last month following several American deaths at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis. According to reports, her removal came after a visible split between her and Trump over a $200 million advertisement. Now, Noem serves as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, and she’s not the only one with a new job!

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was replaced by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the beginning of April over what some believe was her handling of the infamous files connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, after these two firings, folks are placing their bets on who is next on Trump’s chopping block.

Kash Patel

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 18: Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel testifies during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on worldwide threats in the Hart Senate Office Building on March 18, 2026 in Washington, DC. A closed session immediately followed the hearing. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

After Bondi left her post, many believe FBI Director Kash Patel could be next. As a die-hard MAGA supporter, Patel has been one of the president’s most loyal cabinet members. Loyalty, however, doesn’t always equal the right fit for the job.

Patel’s long faced criticisms that he’s unfit for his role. After Patel fired agents and staff from the FBI’s CI-12 unit– the unit responsible for tracking Iranian intelligence threats– right as U.S. began a war with the Middle eastern country, folks are concerned that Patel’s actions could be fatal as military operations continue, CNN reported.

Trump is focused on declaring a victory in the Iran war, but if anything goes wrong, someone like Patel could be taking the fall.

Tulsi Gabbard

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 19: U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard testifies to a House Select Intelligence Committee hearing on March 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to assess worldwide threats in 2026. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was once a Democrat, but after losing a 2020 election, she went MAGA. The issue now, however, is that several of her subordinates are turning on her.

Last month, former Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent quit his position following Trump’s attack on Iran. Gabbard herself doesn’t seem to have the strongest stance on the Iran war either, according to the president who said, “I think she’s probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that’s okay.”

Howard Lutnick

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick speaks during the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum’s National Commemoration of the Days of Remembrance ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on April 14, 2026. Days of Remembrance, held every year since 1979, commemorates the six million Jewish men, women, and children systematically murdered in the Holocaust and the survivors, as well as the millions of other victims of Nazi persecution. The event honors the American troops who fought to defeat Nazism and recognizes the US Army divisions that liberated concentration camps. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

It seems we just keep coming back to those Epstein files. In Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick’s case, his involvement with Epstein could be what costs him his job. He admitted to joining the disgraced sex abuser on a private Caribbean island back in 2012. Now, he’s set to face the House Oversight Committee in May for questioning surrounding his involvement, CNBC News reported.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer

UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 24: Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer arrives for President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who acts as Trump’s labor secretary, faced much scrutiny this year after reports revealed that she’s under investigation for allegedly “abusing her position” by pursuing an “inappropriate” relationship with a subordinate, according to the New York Post.

While Trump is no stranger to bombshell allegations, the pressure is on him to hold his own accountable, especially after Democrats advocated for California gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Eric Swalwell to step down amid serious allegations.

Pete Hegseth

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA – APRIL 08: U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth speaks during a press briefing at the Pentagon on April 08, 2026 in Arlington, Virginia. It was announced that a temporary ceasefire has been reached between the U.S., Iran, and Israel, pausing attacks for about two weeks while Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz and negotiations continue toward a longer-term agreement. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Even before he stepped into his role as Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth had been causing problems for the Trump administration. From his alleged alcoholic behavior to that infamous Signal group chat report, which revealed Hegseth and several other officials spilled confidential military secrets while a journalist was unknowingly in the chat, it’s clear Hegseth’s record isn’t the cleanest.

Still, Trump continues to trust him, especially as the war in Iran continues. Much like Patel, however, U.S. success in Iran could prove vital to both of their careers. But only time will tell who, if anyone, Trump will fire next.