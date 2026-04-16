After Trump Fired Bondi, Noem, Are These 5 Officials Next?

Things are shaking up inside President Donald Trump’s White House. After the firing of two notable cabinet members almost back to back, it’s clear the president hasn’t been satisfied with his own picks to serve in the highest positions.
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We previously told you former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem got the boot last month following several American deaths at the hands of ICE agents in Minneapolis. According to reports, her removal came after a visible split between her and Trump over a $200 million advertisement. Now, Noem serves as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, and she’s not the only one with a new job!
Former Attorney General Pam Bondi was replaced by Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at the beginning of April over what some believe was her handling of the infamous files connected to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Now, after these two firings, folks are placing their bets on who is next on Trump’s chopping block.
Kash Patel
After Bondi left her post, many believe FBI Director Kash Patel could be next. As a die-hard MAGA supporter, Patel has been one of the president’s most loyal cabinet members. Loyalty, however, doesn’t always equal the right fit for the job.
Patel’s long faced criticisms that he’s unfit for his role. After Patel fired agents and staff from the FBI’s CI-12 unit– the unit responsible for tracking Iranian intelligence threats– right as U.S. began a war with the Middle eastern country, folks are concerned that Patel’s actions could be fatal as military operations continue, CNN reported.
Trump is focused on declaring a victory in the Iran war, but if anything goes wrong, someone like Patel could be taking the fall.
Tulsi Gabbard
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was once a Democrat, but after losing a 2020 election, she went MAGA. The issue now, however, is that several of her subordinates are turning on her.
Last month, former Counterterrorism Chief Joe Kent quit his position following Trump’s attack on Iran. Gabbard herself doesn’t seem to have the strongest stance on the Iran war either, according to the president who said, “I think she’s probably a little bit softer on that issue, but that’s okay.”
Howard Lutnick
It seems we just keep coming back to those Epstein files. In Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick’s case, his involvement with Epstein could be what costs him his job. He admitted to joining the disgraced sex abuser on a private Caribbean island back in 2012. Now, he’s set to face the House Oversight Committee in May for questioning surrounding his involvement, CNBC News reported.
Lori Chavez-DeRemer
Lori Chavez-DeRemer, who acts as Trump’s labor secretary, faced much scrutiny this year after reports revealed that she’s under investigation for allegedly “abusing her position” by pursuing an “inappropriate” relationship with a subordinate, according to the New York Post.
While Trump is no stranger to bombshell allegations, the pressure is on him to hold his own accountable, especially after Democrats advocated for California gubernatorial candidate and former Rep. Eric Swalwell to step down amid serious allegations.
Pete Hegseth
Even before he stepped into his role as Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth had been causing problems for the Trump administration. From his alleged alcoholic behavior to that infamous Signal group chat report, which revealed Hegseth and several other officials spilled confidential military secrets while a journalist was unknowingly in the chat, it’s clear Hegseth’s record isn’t the cleanest.
Still, Trump continues to trust him, especially as the war in Iran continues. Much like Patel, however, U.S. success in Iran could prove vital to both of their careers. But only time will tell who, if anyone, Trump will fire next.
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