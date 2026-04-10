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A Peek Inside Misty Copeland’s Fly NYC Apartment

Textured wallpaper, rich linens and a special ode to Mariah Carey are some of the beautiful features inside ballerina Misty Copeland’s NYC apartment.

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Screenshot: YouTube

Any time ballerina Misty Copeland takes the stage, she displays elegance, grace and beauty. So when the first African American female principal dancer at the American Ballet Theatre decided to let the folks at Architectural Digest inside her New York City apartment, we knew her home would be a reflection of that gorgeous style.

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Copeland says she and her husband, Olu Evans, designed the space with comfort and elegance in mind, which comes through in every corner of the space. With rich textured wallpaper, stunning light fixtures and statement art pieces, it’s clear that the couple designed every room with intention.

Take a peek inside Misty Copeland’s beautiful New York City apartment.

A Neutral Base

Screenshot: YouTube

Copeland’s New York apartment has a special place in her heart, as it is the first home she purchased with her husband, Olu Evans. When designing the space, she said it was important for them to maintain a neutral color palette that would allow them to update and add details whenever they wanted to freshen things up.

“Something that’s been important for us is just to have like a really solid neutral base,” she said.

Warm, Homey Feel

Screenshot: YouTube

The wood of the built-in bookshelves and the large brown area rug give this living space a cozy vibe that makes it a perfect space for gathering with friends and family.

Elegant Dining Room

Screenshot: YouTube

The living area flows into an elegant dining room, featuring a large table, beautiful patterned wallpaper and a statement chandelier that steals the show.

An Ode to Mariah Carey

Screenshot: YouTube

When choosing paint for the walls in the hallway of her home, Copeland says she drew inspiration from an episode of MTV’s “Cribs” featuring R&B diva Mariah Carey.

“I remember in her dressing room, she had…it looked like candy-coated walls, and it was in this pink color,” she said. “So that’s what I think of when I think of these walls. It’s like my ode to Mariah Carey.”

A Built-In Bar

Screenshot: YouTube

According to Copeland, one of her husband’s favorite corners of the apartment is this built-in bar area he designed to be stocked with his drink of choice – Japanese whiskey.

Bright, Beautiful Kitchen

Screenshot: YouTube

The kitchen is tucked away from the rest of the apartment, but has stunning white cabinets and a beautiful open window to let the sunlight in. Copeland says she practically lives in this space, enjoying a nice glass of wine while she cooks.

Art is Everywhere

Screenshot: YouTube

Walking through the apartment, there are beautiful statement art pieces all around. From colorful paintings to striking black and white photos, the dancer says it was important to make sure work by artists of color was featured prominently.

Guest Bathroom

Screenshot: YouTube

The guest bathroom is decorated with high-end features, including textured wallpaper, gold accessories and a beautiful work of art.

Guest Bedroom

Screenshot: YouTube

The decor in the guest bedroom gives off the same vibes you might find at one of the city’s finest hotels.

Primary Bedroom

Screenshot: YouTube

The primary bedroom is bright and beautiful.

Primary Bedroom

Screenshot: YouTube

The primary bedroom includes a padded wall, which acts like a headboard and includes a special cutout for a photo above her bed.

Dressing Room

Screenshot: YouTube

Another of Copeland’s favorite spaces in her home is the open dressing room, which features an elegant light fixture and a beautiful makeup table.

Dressing Room

Screenshot: YouTube

Who wouldn’t want to get ready in a beautiful space like this?

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