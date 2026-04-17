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A Look Inside Prince’s Famous Paisley Park Mansion in Minnesota

An all-new Prince celebration is set to take place soon, so what better time to revisit the place Prince called home? Let’s take a look!

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Photo: Shanelle Genai; Michael Montfort/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.

The 40th anniversary of Prince’s “Purple Rain” has come and gone, and his magnum opus film and musical work has been transformed into a pre-Broadway production. Now, there’s even more Prince set to come to fans.

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In addition to the release of the new Prince book from Steve Parke—the in-house art director at Paisley Park—titled “Prince: Black, White, Color” which featured never-before-seen images of the Purple One at his home, the city of Minneapolis will be celebrating the iconic artist’s life in a giant musical event this June.

According to the official Paisley Park estate, artists like NPG & The Revolution will reunite onstage for a special performance. Others including Chaka Khan, Morris Day, Miguel, Tevin Campbell, Bilal and many others are also slated to rock the stage at both his home and at other venues across the city.

With all the new buzz surrounding the artist we will forever know as Prince, it got us thinking about the life and legacy he left in the world. Specifically, it made us wonder about his gigantic Chanhassen, MN, home, a.k.a. Paisley Park, located 20 minutes from Minneapolis. This mansion was where Prince wrote, recorded, and even performed. The 65,000-square-foot house sits on nine acres of land and was completed in 1988 as a place for “the Purple One” to live and work away from the chaos of Hollywood and New York City.

The $10 million dollar estate boasts countless studios, bedrooms, a soundstage, memorabilia and more (including that famous motorcycle from the iconic “Purple Rain” album cover). In October 2016, Prince’s dream of opening Paisley Park to the public came true when it began welcoming fans from all over the world for tours.

So, in honor of the new Prince book, the “Purple Rain” musical, and the album’s 40th year anniversary, keep reading for an inside look at Prince’s massive estate!

A Sprawling Estate

Photo Credit: Leslie Anderson

The 65,000-square-foot complex may look like an office building from the outside. But inside, visitors get an amazing first-hand look at the life of a musical genius.

The Iconic Prince Symbol

Photo: Meet Minneapolis

If you didn’t know any better, you’d think this giant white building was just that. That’s why they made sure folks could tell immediately how much greatness was inside these walls from the onset.

A Creative Sanctuary

Photo Courtesy of Paisley Park-NPG Records and Meet Minneapolis

Inside the colorful entryway, clouds are painted on the walls. Visitors are greeted by photos of the iconic artist all around.

Studio Space

Photo Courtesy of Paisley Park-NPG Records and Meet Minneapolis

Paisley Park wasn’t just a place for Prince to record music. Legendary artists like Madonna and Stevie Wonder also made magic here. The space was home to four recording studios and a video editing suite.

All of the Lewks

Photo courtesy of Meet Minneapolis.

Prince was known as much for his colorful custom-made outfits as his music. Many of his most iconic looks are on display for visitors at Paisley Park.

A Serious Shoe Collection

Photo: Meet Minneapolis

If you like his suits, you’ll lose your mind over his insane shoes from iconic moments like “Purple Rain” and more.

Cool Cars

Photo: Shanelle Genai

There is a crazy collection of luxury cars on display, one of them being a baby blue Bentley which sits in the soundstage towards the back on Prince’s home.

Prince’s Gold Buick

Photo: Shanelle Genai

Another car that will surely surprise guests is Prince’s gold Buick Electra 225, also referred to as “the Deuce.” This custom car was first revealed in 1993, two years before Prince entered his “The Gold Experience” era in 1995. The car was also later made famous in the 1993 song “Deuce and a Quarter.”

Prince’s Sound Stage

Photo: Shanelle Genai

What people may not know is that Paisley Park is home to a massive sound stage where Prince would perform. He allowed other artists to perform and film music videos and movies there as well.

Prince’s “Purple Rain” Motorcycle

Photo Courtesy of Paisley Park-NPG Records and Meet Minneapolis

Perhaps one of the most iconic things in the entire home is Prince’s “Purple Rain” motorcycle. While this is an exact replica and not the original, fans can still enjoy a cool photo opportunity!

Prince’s Purple Piano & Studio Room

Photo courtesy of Explore Minnesota

In one of Prince’s many studios lies this beautiful purple piano. But what you may not know is that directly across from it lies a giant ping pong table where the Purple One would often play between recordings for fun and to get his creative juices going. And before you ask, yes, he was competitive.

Prince’s Gold Experience Memorabilia

Photo: Shanelle Genai

One era that people don’t talk about enough is Prince’s “Golden Era.” And for the life of us, we don’t understand why! Just look at these looks and vibes.

The N.P.G. Cafe

Photo: Meet Minneapolis

Directly off of the huge sound stage lies the N.P.G. Cafe where Prince and other artists would come and perform. From official parties to lowkey jam sessions, this area has seen a lot of star power!

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