A Latino Man Breaks Down Hispanic’s ‘Polite’ Racism Black People Probably Won’t Notice Immediately

The Super Bowl LX Halftime Show featured Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny back in February, and we previously told you how his headlining performance was a win for Black people. While many agreed, others did not, calling out how some Hispanics have been notorious for being anti-Black.

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Now, one Latino just said the quiet part out loud.

In a now-viral social media post, TikTok user @arteagang_ cut through the “we can’t be racist, we’re people of color” defense that often shields the Hispanic community from accountability.

At the beginning of the video, he admitted his comments will likely “piss some people off, but this has to be said” and that he’s only speaking from his experience growing up in a Hispanic household. However, “us Hispanics…we are racist against Black people.”

He clarified many aren’t “racist in the way of being fucked up, or mean it in a bad way. It doesn’t justify being racist, but its more like we keep it between the family-type racist,” as opposed to “Mexicans that actually take the racism serious and their actions are fucked up racist.”

The TikToker explained the type of racism he’s referring to is the funny kind, like harmless family jokes that hide in plain sight.

Like when their Hispanic dads see a Black man, they automatically start calling him derogatory names. “Why do you have to call them all of that when you see them? […] And of course we try to tell them, ‘No, don’t say that. Why are you calling them that? I got Black homies, they’re cool.’ […] Hard headed Hispanic parents are like, ‘Nah! They steal, they always start problems, they’re loud, they’re angry, they’re annoying.’”

Apparently, there’s a reason for that.

The TikToker added how Hispanic children will try to convince their parents their reasoning is inaccurate, however, “Our parents are so hard headed because they see all the bad shit on TV, so they think that about every Black person […] big time stereotypes.”

@arteagang_ described how Hispanic parents act out their racism when it comes to their children’s Black friends.

“Even if you bring a Black friend over they are still racist towards them. They’re not going to say it to them, but to you,” he said. He explained how they’ll make racist comments in Spanish about their Black friends, but will do so “in a playful type way—not in a fucked up way. But at the end of the day, we’re still fucking racist.”

But those “lighthearted” racist comments about Black kids are just the tip of the racist iceberg. The real racism comes out, according to the TikToker, when it “comes to girls dating Black dudes. That’s the real issue.” Latinas dating Black men is so taboo, it’s as if “the world ends. That really brings out the racist in Latinos.”

Hispanics culture is racist as fuck and they know it. pic.twitter.com/3wy1wZftpi — Rose TheArtist (@rosethaaartist) March 25, 2026

He questioned now as a mature adult, why Latinos would get so offended when Latinas date Black men. “To me, I feel like a lot of Hispanic dads get mad because the first thing they think is they [Black men] have a big you-know-what. […] Why is that triggering you?” And they use that as an excuse to be even more racist towards Black guys, he added.

“I thought it was funny when I was younger, [when I didn’t] know any better, fucking around with my dad, uncles, family,” he said. “But now I’m like, ‘Why? There’s no reason to talk shit about them because they’re Black, even if you’re playing around.”