A Fresh Spin: Black TV’s Most Memorable Spinoffs

Pearson | Jessica Confronts Keri | Season 1 Episode 7 | on USA Network

If you’re one of the many people who’ve enjoyed catching up on Suits, then perhaps you should follow Gina Torres to the spinoff Pearson. Jessica takes a job as the mayor’s fixer and immediately ruffles all the feathers. Sadly, the timing wasn’t great, as USA was getting out of the scripted series business, so it only ran for one season. Maybe Suits’ popularity will lead to another shot for the character.