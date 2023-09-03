A Fresh Spin: Black TV’s Most Memorable Spinoffs

Television

A Fresh Spin: Black TV's Most Memorable Spinoffs

As Ahsoka cleverly retools some of Star Wars’ most notable moments, we’re taking a look at other memorable spinoffs.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled A Fresh Spin: Black TV’s Most Memorable Spinoffs
Photo: Lucasfilm

Spinoffs are one of the most fun parts about watching TV. You get attached to a character and next thing you know, they’re off to their own show, ready to establish a new world. The best spinoffs surpass the original shows they were based on. As Ahsoka reinvents some well known Star Wars moments, we’re showcasing other memorable spinoffs for you to revisit.

Good Times - Amazon Freevee

Good Times - Amazon Freevee

Good Times | Florida Kicks J.J. Out | The Norman Lear Effect

Good Times is a spinoff of the Bea Arthur comedy Maude, which was a spinoff of All in the Family. Originally, Florida was Maude’s housekeeper, but the Evans’ origin was rewritten for their new series. It all worked out for the best because they were much more influential as a Black family showcasing Black culture.

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

Power Book II: Ghost - Starz

Power Book II: Ghost | Season Preview | Season 3

Yes, there are three separate Power spinoffs, but this is the most intriguing of the bunch. Tariq wants to get out of his father’s shadow, but keeps making a lot of the same mistakes as Ghost. Like most of the main characters in the Power Universe, Tariq can’t get out of his own way.

Pearson - Peacock

Pearson - Peacock

Pearson | Jessica Confronts Keri | Season 1 Episode 7 | on USA Network

If you’re one of the many people who’ve enjoyed catching up on Suits, then perhaps you should follow Gina Torres to the spinoff Pearson. Jessica takes a job as the mayor’s fixer and immediately ruffles all the feathers. Sadly, the timing wasn’t great, as USA was getting out of the scripted series business, so it only ran for one season. Maybe Suits’ popularity will lead to another shot for the character.

Ahsoka - Disney+

Ahsoka - Disney+

Force | Ahsoka | Disney+

Ahsoka Tano first appeared in the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Her new live-action series—starring Rosario Dawson—is a continuation of the character’s arc from Star Wars: Rebels and The Mandalorian.

A Different World - Max

A Different World - Max

Dwayne putting Whitley in Check | A Different World

What made A Different World so good was that it felt like something new. The Black college experience was never given the celebration that it received here. The show actually changed lives for its viewers.

The Jeffersons - Prime VIdeo

The Jeffersons - Prime VIdeo

The Jeffersons - George & Helen GET DOWN!! (1975)

Kids nowadays may know the classic comedy for the theme and GIFs, but The Jeffersons was a game-changer that I personally think surpassed its predecessor All in the Family. I know that’s blasphemy to some TV experts, but I said what I said.

Family Matters - Max

Family Matters - Max

Family Matters - Carl’s Being Cheap For Valentines Day (1)

Harriet Winslow was originally introduced as the elevator operator who worked with Larry and Balki on Perfect Strangers, but Jo-Marie Payton was so awesome, we had to know more about Harriet’s life.

The Good Fight - Paramount+

The Good Fight - Paramount+

The Good Fight | Liz’s “Weird Request” (S6, E5) | Paramount+

The Good Fight asks the question: What if you took all the best characters from the critically acclaimed drama The Good Wife and gave them real world cases and stories? The answer is a captivating series that’s even better than the original. Also, Audra McDonald doesn’t miss.

Benson - Prime Video

Benson - Prime Video

Benson | Kraus’ Wealthy Lookalike | Classic TV Rewind

Benson was originally the butler on the bonkers comedy Soap. When he left to work for the governor, the character became the centerpiece of his own show. The brilliant Robert Guillaume made Benson iconic and so much more than a butler.

The Flash - Prime Video

The Flash - Prime Video

Iris realise she is following Barry’s Map Book Destiny | The Flash 9x07 Scene

The CW’s The Flash was born out of Arrow, but became a bigger deal than it’s comic book predecessor. Bringing Jesse L. Martin and Candice Patton into the DC Comics’ hero’s mythology changed the superhero world. When we Iris wrapped up her hair before going to bed without having to explain it to her husband, it set the internet on fire.

Law & Order: SVU - Peacock

Law & Order: SVU - Peacock

10 Times Fin Flipped the Script - Law & Order: SVU (Digital Exclusive)

Running for 24 seasons and over 500 episodes, SVU is the undisputed champion of the Law & Order world. Who knew Ice T would become so essential to the show’s longevity?

House of the Dragon - Max

House of the Dragon - Max

House Velaryon Epic Entrance , House Of The Dragon Episode 5

Despite how Game of Thrones mishandled its Black characters, we still had high hopes for House Velaryon in the prequel spinoff House of the Dragon. Unfortunately, our previous concerns were confirmed.

The Originals - Prime Video, Netflix

The Originals - Prime Video, Netflix

The Originals 4x07 Vincent asks Elijah does he remember what it’s like to be human

Let’s be honest, The Vampire Diaries didn’t do right by Bonnie Bennett. However, The Originals’ New Orleans setting made its culture and history crucial to the supernatural mythology of the universe’s vampires, werewolves and witches.

Good Burger - Paramount+

Good Burger - Paramount+

Good Burger: Ed’s sauce

Yes, I’m cheating a little by adding this movie to the list, but it’s based on a hilarious TV sketch, so it definitely qualifies. With Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell working on a sequel, you should refresh your memory on the first film.

Snowpiercer - Prime Video

Snowpiercer - Prime Video

Snowpiercer: Layton (Daveed Diggs) vs Wilford (Sean Bean) Showdown - Season 3, Ep. 3 [CLIP] | TNT

It’s an extremely high degree of difficulty to make a spinoff that’s just as good as the brilliant movie it’s based on. Daveed Diggs’ Andre Layton is a captivating leader, while the drama’s haves and have nots atmosphere feels frighteningly familiar, You should absolutely check out the original movie and Season 1 on Prime Video.

Friday Night Lights - Netflix

Friday Night Lights - Netflix

Is Jess Jealous of the Rally Girl? | Friday Night Lights

Other than the title and the Texas high school football focus, there’s not much connection between the movie and TV series. But Friday Night Lights is one of the best TV series of the last 20 years and if you haven’t binged it yet, what are you waiting for?

Fame - Prime Video

Fame - Prime Video

Two to The Power Of Love Janet Jackson & Jesse Borrego - Kids From Fame TV Series 1984

Oh, I’m sorry, did you not randomly burst into perfectly choreographed song and dance numbers at your high school? And yes, Janet Jackson did join the show for a short stint before her music career took off.

The Parkers - Netflix

The Parkers - Netflix

The Parkers - Racist at Dinner

The Moesha spinoff set a totally different tone from the Brandy-led series, giving viewers a new look at Kim and Nikki Parker. They were so much more than Moesha’s comedic sidekicks.

