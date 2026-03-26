82 and Fabulous: Diana Ross’s Style Through the Years

Diana Ross at “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” 2026 at Times Square on December 31, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Penske Media via Getty Images)

When it comes to women in Hollywood who are over 80 and still fabulous, Diana Ross is at the top of the list. And it’s clear to see why. Not only did she turn 82 on Thursday, but she’s still an active artist who’s currently selling out arenas and giving folks a grand show at her “Diana In Motion” tour this year.

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Her longstanding grandeur and incredible legacy have also landed her as the face of Saint Laurent by YSL in Anthony Vaccarello’s Spring 2024 campaign, and she still serves as one of the blueprints for today’s women artists.

But if you really know about “The Boss,” then seeing her as the face of an iconic fashion brand or selling out shows in 2026 is just par for the course. She’s been the one to watch since her days with The Supremes, and her talent, along with her amazing fashion sense, always took center stage. So it’s in celebration of her 82nd birthday that we thought it’d be fitting to take a look back at some of her most stylish looks.

And these are truly something to look at, so keep reading to get into all the goodness!

Grammys, 2025

Diana Ross speaks onstage during the 67th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Amy Sussman

Though Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé walked away as the big winners at the 2025 Grammys, the night took a remarkable turn when the legend showed up to present the award for Song of the Year. Donning a sparkly jumpsuit with a white, sheer chiffon-looking cape, Ross appeared onstage looking every bit as iconic as she is. We truly loved to see it!

YSL Campaign, 2024

Photo: Getty Images YouTube/Diana Ross

This photo was just one of the many that took our breath away when Ross was announced as the newest face of YSL. The smize, the hair, the pose. It’s all too good!

Dublin, Ireland 2004

Diana Ross performs at The Point Theatre March 10 2004 in Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Getty Images ShowBizIreland

Orange you glad you saw this phenomenal picture of The Boss?! We know we are.

Billboard Music Awards, 2004

Diana Ross performs onstage during the 2004 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Arena on December 8, 2004 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Winter

If you needed a lesson in how to make a statement with your outfit, look no further than Ross’ ensemble at the 2004 Billboard Music Awards. We’re getting lost in the layers and textures and absolutely loving it!

Central Park, 1983

Photo: Getty Images Sonia Moskowitz/Jack Vartoogian

Picture it: Central Park, 1983. July 21, 1983 to be exact. Diana Ross dazzled in a sparkly pink jumpsuit in what would become one of her most iconic performances ever. Not only did she look like a million bucks, but this sparkly pink jumpsuit was the fashionable followup to an orange sparkly number she wore the day before at this concert that was unfortunately cut short due to crazy rain and thunderstorms.

IRTS Gold Medal Awards Ceremony, 1980

Diana Ross performs at the IRTS Gold Medal Award ceremony at the American Hotel. Photo: Getty Images Ann Limongello /Disney General Entertainment Content

This indigo number at the 1980 IRTS Gold Medal Awards is another look that solidified Diana’s signature look: sparkly, form-fitting dress and a dramatic cape. No matter what color, this fit will always be fly!

G.I.T. on Broadway, 1969

Photo: Getty Images Paul W. Bailey, Frank Carroll/NBCU Photo Bank

In one of her last major performances as a part of The Supremes, Diana took the stage—and donned a variety of iconic looks to perform “G.I.T.” on Broadway in 1969. Also known as Diana Ross and The Supremes and The Temptations on Broadway, the television special was produced by Motown Productions.

The Supremes, 1965

The Supremes (Cindy Birdsong, Diana Ross and Mary Wilson), wearing matching sequinned peach dresses with silver necklaces and earrings, during a live concert performance, circa 1965. Photo: Getty Images Silver Screen Collection

They may all be wearing the same dress, but it was precisely because of The Supremes’ ahead-of-the-curve fashion sense, along with their silky smooth vocals, that propelled Ross as a fashion legend.

World AIDS Day, 2019

Diana Ross performs on stage during the 2019 World AIDS Day Concert “Keep the Promise” of AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) at The Bomb Factory on November 29, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Getty Images Omar Vega

Once again, Queen Diana tapped into her tried and true “uniform,” this time opting for a saturated ruby red dress and sparkly cape. You know what they say, “if it ain’t broke—don’t fix it!”

“Endless Love” Performance, 1987

Lionel Ritchie and Diana Ross team up to perform their hit “Endless Love” at a 1987 concert in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images George Rose

We know “Endless Love” is a beloved song, and Lionel Ritchie was also a hearthrob at the time, but it’s Diana’s glam that takes the spotlight for us.

TV Land Awards, 2006

Diana Ross performs a medley of her famous hits including “Touch Me in the Morning,” “The Boss,” “Do You Know,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” Photo: Getty Images Chris Polk/FilmMagic

There may not be a cape to accompany this look, but this sparkly jumpsuit Diana wore at the 2006 TV Land Awards is stellar all by itself.

TNT Christmas in Washington, 2012

Diana Ross performs onstage during TNT Christmas in Washington 2012 at National Building Museum on December 9, 2012 in Washington, DC. Photo: Getty Images Kevin Mazur/WireImage

What’s Christmas without Diana Ross? And what’s Diana Ross without a regal-looking gown to help usher in the season?

61st Grammy Awards, 2019

Diana Ross performs onstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Name a better duo than Diana Ross and a stunning red dress? I’ll wait. The 61st Grammy stage was never the same.

Glastonbury Festival, 2022

Diana Ross performs on the Pyramid Stage during day five of Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm, Pilton on June 26, 2022 in Glastonbury, England. Photo: Getty Images Leon Neal

Not only did Diana Ross come out on the Pyramid Stage at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival in a beautifully dramatic, icy white ensemble, but she turned the drama up a whole other notch by adding an elaborate, feathery headpiece. THIS IS FASHION, folks.

American Music Awards, 2017

Diana Ross performs onstage during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Getty Images Chris Polk/AMA2017/Getty Images for dcp)

What did I tell you about her uniform? This time, opting for a two-colored version, I’m never mad at this.

Muhammad Ali Celebrity Fight Night XIII, 2007

Diana Ross during Muhammad Ali’s Celebrity Fight Night XIII – Show at Marriot Desert Ridge Resort & Spa in Phoenix, Arizona, United States. Photo: Getty Images John Shearer/WireImage

Folks may have shown up back in 2007 to see Muhammad Ali, but I can’t help but think the focus FULLY shifted once Diana took the stage in this billowy, white outfit.

Diana Ross in Concert, May 2010

Diana Ross performs at Radio City Music Hall on May 19, 2010 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

I don’t mean to sound hyperbolic, but out of all the looks, this has to be my favorite. Why? Because this is one of her bolder-colored uniform variants and one look we want to recreate IMMEDIATELY.

“Make Room for Grandaddy,” 1970

Diana Ross appearing on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images series ‘Make Room for Granddaddy.’ Photo: Getty Images Disney General Entertainment Content

The sleeves, the hair, the wispy eyelashes, the hair. There’s so much to admire about this look, and we are glad Diana had the confidence, swag, and allure to rock it.