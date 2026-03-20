5 Things You Didn’t Know About Spike Lee & Denzel Washington’s Films Over the Years

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 13: (L-R) Spike Lee and Denzel Washington attend the Los Angeles special screening of Apple Original Films and A24’s “Highest 2 Lowest” at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on August 13, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington, two titans in Hollywood, have regularly collaborated over the years, bringing fun and exciting films to the masses since the 1990s. Their most recent film, “Highest 2 Lowest,” which hit Apple TV in September 2025, was yet another example of their phenomenal working process.

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This crime thriller film was just another notch in the “D & Lee” belt, which includes cult classic projects that stand the test of time and speak to the power of smart collaborations. And while we’ve all come to know and love their projects, there are some things that are still a mystery about the two legendary artists.

So, in honor of Lee’s birthday (March 20), we thought we’d break down a handful of little-known facts about some of their most iconic films. Keep reading to get into the goodness!

Spike Lee Teaches Denzel’s Films at NYU

Samuel L. Rubin International Residence Hall, New York University, building exterior, Greenwich Village, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA. (Photo by: Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

In an August 2025 interview for Vanity Fair, Lee revealed that he teaches at least one of the films he’s done with Washington to his film students at New York University (NYU). Washington even made a surprise visit to the class in September 2025 to greet the future filmmakers.

Spike Lee Wasn’t Supposed to Direct “Malcolm X”

As incredulous as it may be, Lee almost didn’t direct one of his most brilliant films. In fact, a white director named Norman Jewison was picked by the studios to take over the now-beloved Malcolm X biopic. However, once word got out that a white man would be directing a film about a cherished Black civil rights icon, the backlash was swift. Thankfully, Lee stepped in and did the project justice. We’re glad he did.

Kobe Bryant Almost Starred Opposite Denzel Washington in “He Got Game”

Though Boston Celtics player Ray Allen went on to get the role in “He Got Game,” Lee initially wanted the part to go to Kobe Bryant. Unfortunately for him, Bryant turned it down as he was too disappointed in his team’s playoff loss to the Utah Jazz in 1997 and wanted to spend the rest of his time recovering, per Bleacher Report. Fortunately for the rest of us, though, we still got a good movie.

Denzel Washington Went Through Serious Transformation for “Malcolm X”

***LEFT IMAGE***circa 1962: (FILE PHOTO) American political activist and radical civil rights leader, Malcolm X (1925 – 1965) standing at a podium during a rally of African-American Muslims held in a Washington, DC arena. (Photo by Richard Saunders/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)***RIGHT IMAGE***WASHINGTON – SEPTEMBER 15: (FILE PHOTO) (Photo by Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images)

In order to give a more accurate portrayal of Malcolm X, Washington reportedly gave up eating pork, spoke to the late civil rights icon’s widow and his two brothers, attended courses from the Nation of Islam, and even lost weight. According to one outlet, he dropped 20 pounds to look similar to Malcolm.

Spike Lee and Denzel Have Only Worked Together 5 Times

While Lee and Washington are revered as one of cinema’s most dynamic duos, you might be surprised to know that they’ve only worked together five times over the course of their respective careers. Those films are “Mo’Better Blues” in 1990; “Malcolm X” in 1992; “He Got Game” in 1998; “Inside Man” in 2006, and their 2025 film “Highest 2 Lowest.”

Lee recently said that he thinks “Highest” might be the last film they do together, seeing as how Washington has made mention of retiring from acting, but he hopes that isn’t the case.