30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars

Living Single is one of the most influential shows in all of TV history. It’s the launched the “friends hanging out” boom of ‘90s and 2000s sitcoms—with emphasis there on Friends. It made hip-hop pioneer Queen Latifah a household name in white America while showcasing the beauty of Black culture, friendships and love. Since the series, which is currently available on the Hulu and Max streamers, was such an important milestone, it’s no surprise that several famous faces appeared on the show during its five seasons. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, we’re highlighting Living Single’s most memorable guest stars.
Eartha Kitt
If you need a powerful femme fatale who brings men to their knees, you call Eartha Kitt. In the Season 3 episode “He Works Hard for the Money,” Kyle finds himself caught up in the wild life of actress Jacqueline Richards. Their duet is one of the show’s most memorable moments.
Terrence Howard
A very young Terrence Howard plays a college freshman who Max briefly dates, causing a lot of ridiculous nicknames and one-liners.
Kadeem Hardison
The A Different World star was one of the many charming men who underestimated Khadijah. He thought he smile and few flirtatious lines would get him the scoop. It’s like a TV passing of the torch.
Nia Long
You can check Living Single off Nia Long’s bingo card of Black entertainment essentials. In Season 1, she guest starred as a Flava photographer who Kyle fell for, but who was still hurting from a recent break up. You can definitely see hints of the star she would become.
Shemar Moore
Shemar Moore made the guest star rounds as the sex symbol who popped up just to get women worked up and possibly take off his shirt.
Heavy D
The rap legend played Regine’s boyfriend Darryl in three episodes. He was obviously too mature and well-rounded for her, so we always wondered how he fell for her gold digging ways.
Jenifer Lewis
The least surprising name on this list is Jenifer Lewis. Honestly, it would have been more shocking if the unquestioned Queen of Black Entertainment hadn’t appeared on Living Single at some point.
Mario Van Peebles and Melvin Van Peebles
Mario Van Peebles was hilarious as overly dramatic weatherman Cole Front, while his legendary father Melvin Van Peebles has that old school charm down as Warner Devant. Regine ended up dating both and I really can’t be mad at her about it.
T-Boz
T-Boz actually appeared on the show twice. She guest-starred with TLC when Overton couldn’t stop dreaming about them, then later in the series’ run she returned as a hitchhiker who got the guys in trouble.
Kenya Moore
Before she was one of The Real Housewives, Kenya Moore had a blink and you miss it moment as Kyle’s date Lisa DeLongPre.
Gladys Knight
Gladys Knight played Overton’s mom, and she fit in perfectly with the sweet-natured character John Henton established.
CCH Pounder
Here’s the thing: CCH Pounder never disappoints. As Max’s mom, she gives a brilliant glimpse at where the Maverick got her badass persona from.
Giancarlo Esposito
Giancarlo Esposito is famous for playing unforgettable villains. In this Season 3 episode, we see that magnetism when he plays one of Max’s clients, who may be guilty, but she’s still drawn in. We’ve all been there with Giancarlo Esposito.
Morris Chestnut
Morris Chestnut usually plays a smooth-talking charmer who women are instantly attracted to. In this appearance, he plays against type, when it turns out he’s actually a nightmare.