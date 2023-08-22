30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars

Television

30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars

To celebrate the classic comedy’s 30th anniversary, check out the famous names who hung out with our favorite friends.

By
Stephanie Holland
Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: Amy Sussman, Paul Morigi, Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

Living Single is one of the most influential shows in all of TV history. It’s the launched the “friends hanging out” boom of ‘90s and 2000s sitcoms—with emphasis there on Friends. It made hip-hop pioneer Queen Latifah a household name in white America while showcasing the beauty of Black culture, friendships and love. Since the series, which is currently available on the Hulu and Max streamers, was such an important milestone, it’s no surprise that several famous faces appeared on the show during its five seasons. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, we’re highlighting Living Single’s most memorable guest stars.

Eartha Kitt

Eartha Kitt

Living Single: T.C Carson (Kyle) & Eartha Kitt : Somebody To Watch Over Me (Whole Scene)

If you need a powerful femme fatale who brings men to their knees, you call Eartha Kitt. In the Season 3 episode “He Works Hard for the Money,” Kyle finds himself caught up in the wild life of actress Jacqueline Richards. Their duet is one of the show’s most memorable moments.

Terrence Howard

Terrence Howard

Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

A very young Terrence Howard plays a college freshman who Max briefly dates, causing a lot of ridiculous nicknames and one-liners.

Kadeem Hardison

Kadeem Hardison

Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: David Livingston (Getty Images)

The A Different World star was one of the many charming men who underestimated Khadijah. He thought he smile and few flirtatious lines would get him the scoop. It’s like a TV passing of the torch.

Nia Long

Nia Long

Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: Theo Wargo (Getty Images)

You can check Living Single off Nia Long’s bingo card of Black entertainment essentials. In Season 1, she guest starred as a Flava photographer who Kyle fell for, but who was still hurting from a recent break up. You can definitely see hints of the star she would become.

Shemar Moore

Shemar Moore

The Last Temptation - Synclaire’s Study Date

Shemar Moore made the guest star rounds as the sex symbol who popped up just to get women worked up and possibly take off his shirt.

Heavy D

Heavy D

Thanksgiving Message from Heavy D - Living Single

The rap legend played Regine’s boyfriend Darryl in three episodes. He was obviously too mature and well-rounded for her, so we always wondered how he fell for her gold digging ways.

Jenifer Lewis

Jenifer Lewis

Talk Showdown - Delia Show

The least surprising name on this list is Jenifer Lewis. Honestly, it would have been more shocking if the unquestioned Queen of Black Entertainment hadn’t appeared on Living Single at some point.

Mario Van Peebles and Melvin Van Peebles

Mario Van Peebles and Melvin Van Peebles

Likes Fathers, Likes Sons - Regine Gets Found Out

Mario Van Peebles was hilarious as overly dramatic weatherman Cole Front, while his legendary father Melvin Van Peebles has that old school charm down as Warner Devant. Regine ended up dating both and I really can’t be mad at her about it.

T-Boz

T-Boz

T-Boz on Living Single (1997) {HQ}

T-Boz actually appeared on the show twice. She guest-starred with TLC when Overton couldn’t stop dreaming about them, then later in the series’ run she returned as a hitchhiker who got the guys in trouble.

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Apperance in Living Single

Before she was one of The Real Housewives, Kenya Moore had a blink and you miss it moment as Kyle’s date Lisa DeLongPre.

Gladys Knight

Gladys Knight

Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

Gladys Knight played Overton’s mom, and she fit in perfectly with the sweet-natured character John Henton established.

CCH Pounder

CCH Pounder

Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Here’s the thing: CCH Pounder never disappoints. As Max’s mom, she gives a brilliant glimpse at where the Maverick got her badass persona from.

Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito

Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Giancarlo Esposito is famous for playing unforgettable villains. In this Season 3 episode, we see that magnetism when he plays one of Max’s clients, who may be guilty, but she’s still drawn in. We’ve all been there with Giancarlo Esposito.

Morris Chestnut

Morris Chestnut

Image for article titled 30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars
Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images)

Morris Chestnut usually plays a smooth-talking charmer who women are instantly attracted to. In this appearance, he plays against type, when it turns out he’s actually a nightmare.

