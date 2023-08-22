30 Years of Laughs: Living Single’s Most Memorable Guest Stars

Living Single is one of the most influential shows in all of TV history. It’s the launched the “friends hanging out” boom of ‘90s and 2000s sitcoms—with emphasis there on Friends. It made hip-hop pioneer Queen Latifah a household name in white America while showcasing the beauty of Black culture, friendships and love. Since the series, which is currently available on the Hulu and Max streamers, was such an important milestone, it’s no surprise that several famous faces appeared on the show during its five seasons. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, we’re highlighting Living Single’s most memorable guest stars.

