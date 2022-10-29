The Halloween party invites are out and it’s time to find a costume! There have been a ton of Black celebrities and characters that stood out since last Halloween that are guaranteed to make you the star of the party! Here are some ideas.
Black Panther
Aren’t we all excited to run to the theaters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) this November? This year the sleek, black spandex can be uni-sex as it’s hinted that the next Black Panther could be a woman!
Serena Williams
This year tennis legend Serena Williams announced her “evolution” away from her professional tennis career. She ended her career by competing in this year’s US Open. The perfect costume? Her final tennis look was literally bedazzled from head to toe.
Black Adam
Critics were not in favor of DC’s Black Adam (2022), but dressing up like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson certainly won’t miss. It might be difficult to find a costume for the new character, but let’s DIY! Grab a black t-shirt or hoodie and matching black pants, and make a yellow lightning bolt to tape to your chest! Easy, right?
Catwoman
The Batman (2022) with Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman, or Selina Kyle, was released this year. Run over to party City or wear an all-black outfit and make some cat ears and a mask!
Queen Charlotte from Bridgerton
The gossip queen herself Queen Charlotte from Netflix’s hit show Bridgerton will be a showstopping Halloween costume! Don’t forget to have the daily newspaper in hand!
Abbott Elementary Cast
Our favorite show of the year, Abbott Elementary, has introduced us to the beyond-talented and hilarious teaching crew. This Emmy-nominated and award-winning cast is a fun costume for yourself or your crew!
Lord Corlys Velaryon from House of the Dragon
The Game of Thrones spinoff The House of the Dragon has introduced new Black, badass characters. How about we upset the sci-fi racists and dress up as Lord Corlys Velaryon? Go find some white locs and armor!
NOPE Cast
NOPE was possibly the most mind-boggling movie of the summer, but Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya’s farm fits were relaxed and fun, one of the easiest costumes of the year.
Top Gun: Maverick Cast
Did we go see Top Gun for the storyline, or to see a bunch of good-looking people in uniform? Be honest! Anyways, run to the thrift store or Party City to pick up the fighter pilot jumpsuits and aviator shades!
Beyoncé’s “I’m That Girl” visuals
Queen Bey has yet to bless us with the Renaissance music videos, but we did get the “I’M THAT GIRL” teaser which features some stunning looks!
Rue and Bobbi from Euphoria
We finally got to see Rue have a hint of a normal, sober high school experience at the end of season 2 of Euphoria, grab a flannel and a pair of converse for this easy costume. We were also introduced to Bobbi in season 2. She was a sassy stage director in Lexi’s infamous play. Put your hair in two puffs, wear all black, pick up a clipboard and wear a mic set, and there you have it!
Candyman (2021)
My skin was crawling watching Candyman (2021) last year (if you know, you KNOW), a fantastic character for the creepiest day of the year!
Izzy and Alisha Hawthorne from Lightyear
Keke Palmer and Uzo Aduba voiced Black astronauts, Izzy and Alisha Hawthorne in Lightyear (2022). This is a perfect costume for kids and adults!
Marvel’s Valkyrie
King Valkyrie was seen once again in the MCU this year in Thor: Love and Thunder (2022). If you’re looking to be a fierce fighter, dress up as this badass.
All American: Homecoming Cast
If you haven’t caught up on the show All American: Homecoming, I suggest you do so immediately! You can dress up as the many Black college students in their poppin everyday school fits or the maroon Bringston sports uniforms!
Bel-Air Cast
If your whole family needs a costume idea, dress up as the Banks crew from the drama series Bel-Air!
Lizzo
People just couldn’t seem to keep Lizzo’s name out of their mouths this year, and all she keeps doing is winning. In 2022, the pop star won a Primetime Emmy Award and MTV Music Video Award. Lizzo is an inspiration for women everywhere and she won’t allow some losers to get in her way. Her stylists rarely miss so anything she wore this year would be a fabulous costume.
King Richard
Will Smith rightfully earned an Academy Award for portraying the Williams sisters’ father, Richard Williams in King Richard (2021). It’s a fairly easy costume. Fellas, grab those tiny shorts, knee-high socks, and a windbreaker!
Doja Cat at Fashion Week
This year rapper Doja Cat turned heads when she shaved off her hair and eyebrows. Although people claimed to be “worried” about her, she promised fans that she’s more than okay and has served nothing but LOOKS ever since, especially at Fashion Week 2022.
MJ from Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)
Zendaya was our Black MJ in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Since she’s a laid-back high school student, you won’t have to go buy many items, just wear some Converse, a t-shirt, and jeans, and put your hair up in a messy ponytail!
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion is arguably the IT girl of 2022. She’s released her second studio album Traumazine, and starred in P-Valley, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Cardi Tries, and Gutsy. She did all of this while battling her music label and legal disputes with Tory Lanez, who shot her in 2020. All of this led her to launch a mental health site. The Hot Girl Coach is an excellent person to be for Halloween.
Princess Disa and Arondir from The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power
The annoying people that can’t stand seeing Black people in Rings of Power are going to cry when they see us dress up as Princess Disa and Arondir for Halloween. Let’s show our support and show our friends at the Halloween party how cool Black people look in sci-fi.
4*Town from Turning Red
I wish 4*Town was a real group! The songs from the adorable movie Turning Red (2022) were hits. Boys this is a creative costume for your friend group, hopefully, you have the vocals to match!
