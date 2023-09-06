2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams

Sports

2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams

Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott will be leading their teams on the field, while Mike Tomlin and DeMeco Ryans will be leading their teams on the sideline.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: G Fiume // Bryan Bennett (Getty Images)

The NFL season is here! No more boring Sunday afternoons, they will now be filled with football from the 32 teams of the National Football League.

This is a historic week for the NFL, when 13 Black quarterbacks—more than any other previous week in history—will be leading their teams on the field. For comparison’s sake, that’s just shy of half the league’s 32 teams and more than the previous record of 11 Black starting signal callers, which happened last season.

While Black QBs will take center stage on Sundays this year, observers of the NFL’s troubles with race will also be watching how many Black men are stalking the sidelines as head coaches. Fewer than 13 percent of the league’s top coaches are Black, still, a dismal number given the league is still fighting a discrimination lawsuit from several former Black head coaches and after the league last year promised it would do more to increase the pipeline to the top job.

Here are all the Black men who occupy the two most important spots on a football team, the quarterback and head coach.

Desmond Ridder - Atlanta Falcons

Desmond Ridder - Atlanta Falcons

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Michael Owens (Getty Images)

He played sparingly last year, but in 2023 the Falcons are Ridder’s team. If he plays well, he could secure his future with the squad. If not, it could be in jeopardy.

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson - Baltimore Ravens

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

He’s one of the best QBs in the league. He’s a unanimous MVP. He’s one of the highest-paid players in the league, and he plays on a team that has an entirely Black QB room with all-black quarterback coaches.

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young - Carolina Panthers

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Grant Halverson (Getty Images)

A lot of eyes will be on the number one overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. Nobody questions his skillset, but some do question his size. Will he be able to break the mold and become the next great Black gunslinger?

Justin Fields - Chicago Bears

Justin Fields - Chicago Bears

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

Fields was electric on the ground last year, leaving defenders in the dust every week. But with more help on the outside, he has to improve his game as a passer to be considered one of the league’s best.

Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson - Cleveland Browns

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Jason Miller (Getty Images)

His alleged actions off the field have been well documented. Although talented, he hasn’t been an elite QB since 2021. Can he do it again?

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott - Dallas Cowboys

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

I don’t care what anybody says, Dak Prescott is a good quarterback and probably an even better person. But none of that matters when you play for the Dallas Cowboys. For the sake of Dak and the fanbase, the Cowboys better have a big year.

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

Russell Wilson - Denver Broncos

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: C. Morgan Engel (Getty Images)

I questioned if Russell was cooked last year. If he wants to beat those allegations and have Denver Broncos fans excited, he better play well, considering all the team had to trade to get him.

Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love - Green Bay Packers

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Michael Reaves (Getty Images)

No more Aaron Rodgers. It’s your show, Jordan Love. After sitting behind a future Hall of Famer for the last three years, the fourth-year QB has the pressure of playing for a franchise that has had elite QB play for the last 30 years. Can he live up to expectations?

CJ Stroud - Houston Texans

CJ Stroud - Houston Texans

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Wesley Hitt (Getty Images)

The smooth Ohio State QB is here to make his presence known. Stroud was damn near perfect in college as a player, will he be able to take the Houston Texans to the promised land?

Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson - Indianapolis Colts

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Michael Owens (Getty Images)

Richardson was the most physically gifted QB in the 2023 NFL Draft. But he is also extremely raw. He hasn’t played much, but his upside was enough for the Colts to take a chance on him, will he repay the favor?

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes - Kansas City Chiefs

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Chris Unger (Getty Images)

He’s Patrick Mahomes. The best player in the NFL. Can he go back-to-back, further staking his claim as the best QB to ever do it?

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Jalen Hurts - Philadelphia Eagles

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Mitchell Leff (Getty Images)

All questions were answered last year when he was close to winning MVP and the Super Bowl. He got his money, got his degree and now he has to go out and do it again.

Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Geno Smith - Seattle Seahawks

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Jane Gershovich (Getty Images)

Geno Smith revitalized his career a year ago. After a disappointing start to his career with the Jets, he bounced around the league trying to find a home. Now he’s the man in Seattle, hoping to lead his team to back-to-back playoff berths.

Mike Tomlin - Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin - Pittsburgh Steelers

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Kevin Sabitus (Getty Images)

Now we get to the coaches, and none of them deserved to be mentioned before Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin. He’s an excellent motivator who’s had zero losing seasons in 16 years as the team’s head coach. Will continue that streak in 2023? Count on it.

Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Todd Bowles - Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire (Getty Images)

Todd Bowles got a second chance to be head coach last year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They’re now considered to be one of the worst teams in the league. Will he be able to help them overachieve?

DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans - Houston Texans

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Wesley Hitt (Getty Images)

He was a beloved and excellent coach in San Francisco as the defensive coordinator. Now he’s finally gotten his chance to lead a franchise with the Houston Texans, creating the only Black Coach/QB combo in the NFL.

Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins

Mike McDaniel - Miami Dolphins

Image for article titled 2023 NFL Season: The Black Quarterbacks and Head Coaches Set To Lead Their Teams
Photo: Wesley Hitt (Getty Images)

I know how he looks, but yes, he’s Black. His personality is extremely entertaining and he has a talented team to back up his hilarious comments.

