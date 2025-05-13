18 Never-Before-Heard Details Behind Diddy’s Twisted Relationship with Cassie

Updated as of 5/14/2025 at 4:00 p.m. ET

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The revelations from Casandra “Cassie” Ventura’s trial testimony in the federal sex crime case against Sean “Diddy” Combs have just reached a new level of weird. The accusations are beyond the typical signs of domestic abuse. Ventura just blew the top off Combs’ alleges sexual fantasies.

After almost a full day of testimony, here are 18 shocking takeaways from Ventura’s testimony:

Trigger Warning: The details of Cassie’s testimony may be disturbing to some readers…

The Mystery Settlement

Ventura confirmed that after filing her bombshell lawsuit against Combs in November 2023, she settled with the rapper for a total of $20 million.

Suicidal Thoughts

Ventura, through tears, explained her struggle with overcoming the trauma from her relationship with Combs. She said once she had flash backs during a music video shoot with another musician. She also stated that she “didn’t want to be alive anymore.”

“I couldn’t take the pain that I was in anymore, and so I just tried to walk out the front door into traffic and my husband would not let me,” she said on the stand.

A Serious Loss

Ventura told the jury that, in 2018, Combs saw she was planning to do drugs with her best friend of 17 years. Ventura said he hit the woman in the head with a wooden hanger. Their friendship never recovered.

An Emotional Security Guard

Ventura testified that following a beating by Combs in 2015, she suffered black eyes and “golf-ball sized knots” on her forehead. Eventually, one of Combs’ employees came in to break up the fight, she said. Ventura said one of the rapper’s security guards cried after seeing her injuries.

“What Vehicle?”

She testified that after Ventura began dating rapper Kid Cudi, Combs threatened to have his car blown up in his driveway. The car did indeed explode at some point, she stated. When the three met up in New York following the event to address Ventura’s relationship with Cudi, the rapper asked Combs about his vehicle.

“What vehicle?” Combs responded, per Ventura’s testimony.

Alleged Rape

Ventura said while she was dating her now-husband, Alex Fine, she agreed to meet Combs for dinner for a “closure conversation.” However, she testified that after he drove her home, he raped her in her living room. She said it happened so fast, she was unsure if he even noticed her crying.

Golden Showers

Ventura testified that both Combs and escorts would urinate on her during the freak-offs because it was a “turn-on” for him. A sex worker previously took the stand Monday claiming Ventura asked him to urinate on her.

What’s a “Proper” Freak-Off?

Prosecutors displayed text messages between Ventura and Combs where the rapper suggested having a “proper” freak-off – one without the drug ketamine. “A successful freak-off is one we remember,” his message read. Ventura testified Wednesday that she preferred to take ketamine to dissociate from the events.

Aftermath of 2016 Hotel Assault

Ventura testified that she was left with “fat lip” and a black eye after being beaten, kicked and dragged by Combs in the 6th floor hallway of the Intercontinental. It gets worse. She stated she had to attend the movie premiere for “The Perfect Match” two days later, forcing her to cover bruises with makeup. Ventura said some of them were still visible on camera and in various Getty images shown to the jury.

Concerning Side Effects

Ventura stated she would frequently get urinary tract infections but was still expected to perform through them despite the “horrible” pain. Your average prescribed antibiotics stopped working for the infection after a while, she said. She also stated she would suffer gastrointestinal issues from the drugs she took for the freak-offs as well as mouth sores from oral sex.

“Evil Glares”

Ventura testified that she was threatened with blackmail after Combs showed her footage of the freak-offs she thought were deleted. Ventura recalled him giving her an “evil glare,” claiming he was angry with her because he thought she stole drugs from him. Combs then threatened to embarrass her and release the freak-off tapes, Ventura testified.

Ike Turner Reference

Prosecutors showed the jury messages from Ventura to Combs, telling him that “nothing good” comes from the freak-offs anymore.

“You treat me like you Ike Turner,” she said per the message, via CNN.

Ventura then confirmed what she meant, telling the jury Combs was physically abusive and consistently “built up and put down.”

Crazy Control Tactics

Ventura said she spent extensive amounts of time grooming herself to Combs’ liking specifically for the “freak-offs.” Combs demanded her nails be painted in french tips, forced her to keep a certain shape, suggested she get breast implants and even told her once that her hair looked “too Mexican,” Ventura said.

On the other side of their relationship, Combs’ control would be displayed whenever he got upset with Ventura. She stated both Combs and his security personnel would confiscate her belongings if he ever got angry with her.

“I would get my car taken away. I got kicked out of the house, my apartment. I had jewelry taken away. It was very random depending how he felt,” she said. “It depended on how long I was being punished for,” she testified, per The New York Times.

Diddy’s “Inner Circle”

Ventura identified for the prosecution various individuals who were Combs’ employees. One of them was Toni Fletcher, a former Bad Boy executive. She was known to allegedly help book rooms for the freak-offs, per Ventura’s testimony. The two used code names for the bookings, Ventura testified, per CNN.

Another was Kristina Khorram who Ventura said knew her schedule inside and out. Another man named D-Roc, a security guard, was identified by Ventura as one of the people who went looking for her when Combs didn’t know where she was.

Suge Knight Rivalry

Ventura testified that Combs was rivals with west coast rap mogul Suge Knight, citing an incident when a freak-off hosted in Los Angeles was quickly wrapped up after someone mentioned Knight being close by. The singer said she saw Combs grab guns from a safe and file into an SUV with his guards, per The AP.

Ventura noted that Combs had a safe in every one of his homes where she saw cash, jewelry, tapes, SD cards and guns inside. She noted guns were in the safes in his homes in New York, Los Angeles, Miami and Alpine, NJ.

Disturbing Expectations

Ventura said Combs expected her to perform freak-offs even while she was on her menstrual cycle. As a result, she said blood would get on the bed linens. When asked why she didn’t refuse to participate, Ventura said she thought it was obvious that she didn’t want to do it.

About The Baby Oil

Ventura said the rooms would be stocked with condoms, baby oil and Astroglide lubricant. Ten large-sized bottles of baby oil would be used during each event. Combs ordered the oil to be heated so Ventura would “glisten” and constantly demanded she be re-oiled.

The alleged baby oil obsession didn’t stop there. Ventura said there was once a blow-up pool filled with baby oil inside a hotel room which Combs expected her to get inside of.

Afterwards, Ventura said the room’s walls would be covered in oil. Combs would then have a staff member go clean up, she said.

A Different Person

Ventura said Combs appeared to show another side of him during the events. Ventura added that when Combs got upset he could be a “scary person” and could get “violent.”

“His eyes go black… the version of him I was in love with was no longer there,” she testified, adding that the freak-offs made her feel “worthless” as if she had nothing else to offer, via The Times.

A Weird Nickname

Ventura said Combs asked her what she used to call her grandfather, which was “Pop Pop” and then ordered her to call him by that nickname. Ventura testified she thought it was weird at the time but now she feels it was plain “disrespectful.” In an old email correspondence between the two, reports say Combs’ contact name was “Pop Pop.”