18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled

Law Enforcement

18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled

Mississippi 11-year-old Aderrien Murry is the latest to have a nearly fatal encounter with police after being mistaken for a suspect.

By
Kalyn Womack
Comments (27)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: NBC News, TikTok, Wikicommons

A judge just declared that 84-year-old Andrew Lester must stand trial for shooting and injuring now 17-year-old Ralph Yarl. Lester telling 911 he was in fear of a “tall Black man” trying to break into his home confirmed everything we knew already: Yarl was racially profiled.

Advertisement

Between nosey white folks calling the cops about a “suspicious” Black kid and the police manhandling them like grown adults, Black children often get treated as or mistaken for adult crime suspects.

In some cases, Black children lose their lives by the bullet of a police officer who automatically assumed they were a threat just by the color of their skin. Why? Because Black children aren’t regarded as, well, children.

“Throughout the diaspora, children of African descent face heavier policing, including more arrests, police surveillance, racial profiling, strip searches and excessive use of force. Law enforcement is in conflict with children of African descent,” read a report from the United Nations.

Here are 18 examples of how a Black child was racially profiled.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 20

Walgreens Customers

Walgreens Customers

Advertisement

A grandmother was told by her 11-year-old and 12-year-old grandsons that the Walgreens cashier threatened to call the cops on them if they didn’t leave. The worker explained that a lot of kids came into the store to steal and demanded they make their purchase or leave. The grandmother went off on the employee and demanded she apologize. As a result, the employee was placed on leave.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 20

Micah Lee

Micah Lee

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: Facebook

Lee’s mother called police asking for help with her 18-year-old son who she said was experiencing a mental crisis. He was sitting in his car with a firearm in his lap, contemplating suicide when officers approached him, per AP. The white officer who approached the vehicle released a police dog on him and then shot at him seven times after spotting the gun.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 20

Tashawn Bernard

Tashawn Bernard

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: TikTok

The 12-year-old was taking out the trash when he was approached by Lancing police officers. In a viral video, the cops are shown handcuffing him and putting him in the back of a police car. His father demanded to know what the issue was and found the cops were looking for a carjacking suspect wearing a white shirt and neon shorts. In the end, they realized they had the wrong guy and apologized for stirring up trouble, per CBS.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 20

Ralph Yarl

Ralph Yarl



Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: ABC News
Advertisement

The 16-year-old knocked on the door of the Kansas City man, not realizing he has approached the wrong house looking for his siblings. Yarl was shot through the door by Andrew Lester, who described the teen as “large” and “scary,” per KMBC. Yarl survived shooting injuries to the arm and head.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 20

Aderrien Murry

Aderrien Murry

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: Murry Family (CNN)

The 11-year-old was ordered by his mother to call 911 after she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument in May. Once Indianola Officer Greg Capers responded to the home, he ordered everyone to put their hands up and shot Aderrien within seconds of seeing him turn the corner of the hallway, per CNN.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the ex-boyfriend of concern hopped out the back window and fled the scene.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 20

Trayvon Martin

Trayvon Martin

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Photo: Wikicommons

The 17-year-old was gunned down by community watchman George Zimmerman in 2012. Zimmerman had followed him as he walked from the corner store and reported him to the Sanford Police as being suspicious, per CNN. A few minutes later, the two were in an altercation and Martin was shot in the chest.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 20

Tamir Rice

Tamir Rice

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: Facebook

The 12-year-old was shot and killed by officers from the Cleveland Police Department in 2014. While he played with a fake gun outside a recreation center, someone called the police on him. When the officers arrived, Timothy Loehmann immediately fired at him within seconds of getting out of his squad car, per NBC News.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 20

Cyrus Carmack-Belton

Cyrus Carmack-Belton

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: WIS 10 News

The 14-year-old was accused of stealing four bottles of water from the Xpress Mart Shell station in Columbia, Sc in May. Though he put the bottles back, Cyrus was chased by store-owner Rick Chow who fatally shot the him in the back, per WIS 10.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 20

Aiyana Mo’Nay Stanley Jones

Aiyana Mo’Nay Stanley Jones

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: Twitter

The 7-year-old was shot in the head while asleep on her grandmother’s living room couch, according to Mother Jones. In a botched raid, officers from Detroit’s Special Response Team burst into the apartment, threw a flash-bang grenade and fired inside the home within seconds. The cops claimed her grandmother reached for one of their guns but she was on the other side of the room.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 20

Parris Moore

Parris Moore

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: CBS Chicago

The 14-year-old walked out of class after getting in a disagreement with a teacher last year, per the Rockford Register. While walking down the hallway, school officer Bradley Lauer caught Moore and slammed him onto the ground head-first, resulting in a long-term traumatic brain injury.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 20

Michael Coleman

Michael Coleman

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: NBC Bay Area

Last April, the 13-year-old was waiting outside Sterne School in San Francisco for his tutor when an officer approached him. The cop said he fit the description of a car burglar and refused to let him go until the boy’s tutor arrived to convince the officer Coleman was not a crime suspect, per NBC Bay Area.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 20

Honestie Hodges

Honestie Hodges

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Screenshot: WZZM 13

Hodges was 11 years old when she was handcuffed at gun-point along with her mother by Grand Rapids police officers. The cops were actually looking for a white woman suspected in a stabbing, per The Guardian. Nonetheless, her detainment sparked outrage and led to a policy named after her on how police should interact with children. She died at 14 years old from COVID-19 in 2020.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 20

Saratoga, Ny. Teen

Saratoga, Ny. Teen

Teen With Autism Traumatized After Tackled By Saratoga County Deputy In Target

The 14-year-old autistic teen was tackled by a Saratoga County sheriff’s deputy while he waited for his siblings inside a Target. Suddenly, he was thrown onto the ground by a plainclothes officer who attempted to arrest him. The boy’s mother was told her son and daughter were wanted in a larceny, per Times Union.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 20

Bobbi Wilson

Bobbi Wilson

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Photo: Andrew Hurley/Yale

The 9-year-old was reported to 911 by a neighbor as she walked up and down the sidewalk spraying the trees with a homemade solution to kill off lantern flies. She was described as a suspicious adult to the police. Wilson wasn’t arrested but was left frightened by the interaction.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 20

London Strip Search

London Strip Search

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Photo: heardinlondon (Shutterstock)

A 15-year-old student in London was escorted from class to the principal’s office to be searched for drugs in 2020. The officers suspected the girl was carrying marijuana following a weed-smell complaint from a teacher, per The Guardian. The officers strip-searched her as a prisoner would and they didn’t contact the girl’s mother. The girl was also menstruating and was not allowed to change her sanitary napkin.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 20

Syracuse Police vs. A Bag of Chips

Syracuse Police vs. A Bag of Chips

Body cam footage released of Syracuse police stopping boy over bag of chips

An 8-year-old was seen on video being confronted by police who accused him of stealing a bag of Doritos last year. The officers pulled the boy off his bike by his hoodie, dumped the chips on him and forced him inside a patrol car, per Syracuse.com.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 20

Rochester Police Pepper-Spray Girl

Rochester Police Pepper-Spray Girl

RPD BWC 2021-00017779 (1 of 2)

In 2021, Rochester police officers responded to the mental crises of a 9-year-old girl. Footage shows them throwing her in the back of a patrol car and pepper-sprayed her while she cried, per The New York Times. One officer even said to her, “You’re acting like a child.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 20

Flower-Picking 6-Year-Old

Flower-Picking 6-Year-Old

Image for article titled 18 Awful Times a Black Kid Was Racially Profiled
Photo: tj-rabbit (Shutterstock)

A 6-year-old boy was arrested for picking a tulip from the yard in front of his bus stop in 2021, per Winston-Salem Journal. He was charged and put on trial in juvenile court for injury to real property. During his court proceedings, he was given crayons and a coloring book to keep himself alert.

Advertisement

20 / 20