Errrbody don’t feel like cooking all day this year? We feel you, so here are 15 restaurants in 15 cities that are here to help this Thanksgiving Day. Some are taking preorders and others will have their doors open for you and your family!
Errrbody don’t feel like cooking all day this year? We feel you, so here are 15 restaurants in 15 cities that are here to help this Thanksgiving Day. Some are taking preorders and others will have their doors open for you and your family!
2 / 17
Sylvia’s Restaurant- New York
Sylvia’s Restaurant- New York
Sylvia’s Restaurant in Harlem has a lengthy Thanksgiving menu, perfect for the whole family. There is also a pick-up package to pre-order your dinner!
3 / 17
Oohh’s & Aahh’s- Washington D.C.
Oohh’s & Aahh’s- Washington D.C.
Make sure to order ahead for the fried turkey and delicious sides from Washington DC’s Oohh’s & Aahh’s!
4 / 17
Taste This- Baltimore, Maryland
Taste This- Baltimore, Maryland
Taste This in Baltimore, Maryland has Thanksgiving dinner handled! All you have to do is preorder turkey, ham, and all the fixin’s!
5 / 17
The Four Way- Memphis, Tennessee
The Four Way- Memphis, Tennessee
The historic Four Way Restaurant in Memphis, Tennessee is preparing turkey, the perfect soul food sides, cakes, pie, and cobbler! Looks like a deal!
6 / 17
Mary Mac’s Tea Room- Atlanta, Georgia
Mary Mac’s Tea Room- Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta’s southern staple, Mary Mac’s Tea Room is busy cooking up all of your favorite Thanksgiving dinner items for you to take home! Make sure to pre-order on their website!
7 / 17
Bank and Bourbon- Philadelphia, Pennslyvania
Bank and Bourbon- Philadelphia, Pennslyvania
Looking for a more dressed-up occasion? Make a Thanksgiving Day reservation at Bank and Bourbon in Philly!
8 / 17
Rodney Scott’s BBQ- Birmingham, Alabama
Rodney Scott’s BBQ- Birmingham, Alabama
Ditch the messy kitchen this year and try something new, BBQ! Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ is taking pre-orders for smoked turkey and southern sides!
9 / 17
Sugar’s Place- Jackson, Mississippi
Sugar’s Place- Jackson, Mississippi
Who doesn’t dream of a pre-cooked Thanksgiving dinner? Sugar’s Place in Jackson, Mississippi is here to help you make that dream come true with deep-fried turkey and honeybun cake. Sounds delicious!
10 / 17
Red Rooster Overtown- Miami, Florida
Red Rooster Overtown- Miami, Florida
Want delicious Soul Food in a hip vibe, well Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Red Rooster Overtown in Miami, Florida is ready to serve you and the family this Thanksgiving! We give a chef kiss to his Harlem Red Rooster, too.
11 / 17
Oceana Grill- New Orleans, Lousiana
Oceana Grill- New Orleans, Lousiana
Crawfish jalapeno cornbread for Thanksgiving, anyone? Join Oceana Grill in New Orleans, Louisiana on November 24th for a lovely feast!
12 / 17
Smokey John’s BBQ & Home Cooking- Dallas, Texas
Smokey John’s BBQ & Home Cooking- Dallas, Texas
Dallas barbecue is ready for you at Smokey John’s BBQ in Dallas, Texas! Don’t let the opportunity pass to order your family-sized Thanksgiving package!
13 / 17
State Fare Kitchen & Bar- Houston, Texas
State Fare Kitchen & Bar- Houston, Texas
State Fare Kitchen & Bar in Houston, Texas is taking orders for a full southern dinner on Thanksgiving Day! You’ll be able to order smoked turkey, gravy, jalapeno andouille cornbread stuffing, and more!
14 / 17
Souley Vegan- Oakland, California
Souley Vegan- Oakland, California
We got something for the plant-based crew! Join Souley Vegan in Oakland, California for dine-in or pre-order. You’ll get a choice of began soul food and bottomless mimosas to make the day extra fun!
15 / 17
They Say- Detroit, Michigan
They Say- Detroit, Michigan
They Say in Detroit Michigan is serving up soul food all Thanksgiving Day!
16 / 17
Luella’s Southern Kitchen- Chicago, Illinois
Luella’s Southern Kitchen- Chicago, Illinois
Chi-town’s Luella’s Southern Kitchen has a fantastic soul food dinner for two on Thanksgiving! Pre-order now!
17 / 17