Culture

Here's the Root's most viral gallery: Real and fascinating tidbits about Bumpy Johnson, who was portrayed by Forest Whitaker in Godfather of Harlem.

Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Courtesy of Epix
Summer is almost here and it’s expected to be a hot, which means we will all be inside —alot. And so we thought we looked back at our best television galleries to help you find something to binge on during the dog days of this summer. This gallery was your favorite, where we broke down the real man behind Godfather of Harlem, the American crime drama that chronicles the true story of New York City crime boss Bumpy Johnson. Played by Academy Award-winning actor Forest Whitaker, fans are transported into the 1960s and learn about Johnson’s rise as a crime boss.

If you haven’t watched the excellent series and want to binge it all over again, first check out some facts about the real-life Bumpy.

Born in South Carolina

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Found Image Holdings/Corbis (Getty Images)

Although he’s known as the “Godfather of Harlem” Ellsworth Raymond Johnson was born in Charleston, South Carolina on Oct. 31 in 1905.

Nickname

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Screenshot: YouTube

Johnson’s nickname, “Bumpy” came from the bump that appeared on the back of his head.

Move to Harlem

Godfather of Harlem Season 3 Trailer

Bumpy did not move to Harlem until 1919 when he was sent to live with his older sister Mabel.

Relationship with Malcolm X

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Courtesy of Epix

The two were friends since the 1940s, while Malcolm X, previously known as Malcolm Little, was a street hustler. Bumpy would protect Malcolm after he split with the Nation of Islam.

Celebrities

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Michael Ochs Archives (Getty Images)

Known as a fashionable and smart man, Bumpy had friendships with popular celebrities such as singer Billie Holiday and superstar boxer Sugar Ray Robinson.

Gentlemanly demeanor

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Courtesy of Epix

Despite being involved in crime, Bumpy was known to always be willing to help out less fortunate members of the community.

Academic

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Courtesy of Epix

Bumpy would often lecture younger children in the neighborhood about taking their studies seriously instead of turning to a life of crime.

Stephanie St. Claire

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Bettman (Getty Images)

Bumpy became an associate of Madame Stephanie St. Clair, a brilliant “numbers” queen during the early 1930s. He also started a war against mob boss Dutch Shultz, which led to dozens of murders and kidnappings.

Jet

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Screenshot: Jet

Bumpy was so infamous for his criminal behavior that his actions would be reported in the popular black magazine, Jet.

Alcatraz

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: PhotoQuest (Getty Images)

Although Bumpy was a legendary crime boss, he definitely saw time behind bars. In 1952, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for drug conspiracy. He spent most of his sentence in San Francisco Bay, Calif. at the infamous Alcatraz Prison.

Parade

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Photo: Courtesy of Epix

After serving his time in Alcatraz, Bumpy was met with a parade when he returned to Harlem after being released on parole in 1963. The godfather was back home.

Protest

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Screenshot: YouTube

Bumpy was also stubborn. After he was arrested in December 1965, he staged a sit-down demonstration at a local police station where he refused to leave. He was eventually charged with “refusal to leave a police station” and was later released. Not something you hear about too often.

Criminal history

Godfather Of Harlem - Bumpy Johnson Was Arrested By Corrupt Police - HD Scene

Bumpy had a criminal history about as long as a receipt. Throughout his time as a criminal, he was sent to prison on two separate occasions and arrested more than three dozen times.

Death

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Screenshot: www.findagrave.com

Although many criminal bosses of the time died from a hail of bullets, Bumpy died of congestive heart failure on July 7, 1968, at the age of 62 while having breakfast.

Wife’s long life

Image for article titled Viral: 15 Gangsta Things About Bumpy Johnson, The Real Godfather of Harlem
Screenshot: Harlem World

Bumpy died in 1968, but his wife, Mayme Hatcher, whom he married in October 1948, lived until May 2009. A year before her death, she wrote a book titled Harlen Godfather: The Rap on My Husband, Ellsworth “Bumpy” Johnson, which inspired the story for Godfather of Harlem.

