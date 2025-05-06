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13 Celebrities Named in Diddy’s Jury Selection and How They’re Related (or Not) to His Case

Some surprising names ended up on the list presented to potential jurors.

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Photo: Getty Images Jeff Spicer, Dimitrios Kambouris, Pascal Le Segretain

Photo: Getty Images Jeff Spicer, Dimitrios Kambouris, Pascal Le Segretain

As Sean “Diddy” Combs is headed into trial, the prosecutors and his attorneys are currently sifting through a pool of over 100 potential jurors to see who they can trust to make an impartial decision on the case. Part of their questions, however, featured a lengthy list of celebrities they were asked if they recognized. Now we’re wondering: what do they have to do with the case?

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The potential jurors were given a laundry list of 190 individuals, many of whom are celebrities, which was read by Judge Arun Subramanian. He described the daunting task like he was “reading an appendix from ‘The Lord of the Rings’,” per Newsweek. While there was no added context to these names as they were read to the potential jurors, we gathered as much as we could as to how they’re related (or not so much) to Combs, let alone his allegations.

Multiple news outlets have been scrambling to get the full list of names but here’s what we got so far…

Celebrities Named in Diddy’s Jury Selection Questioning

SLIDE #1Mike MyersPhoto: Steven Ferdman (Getty Images)The actor doesn’t appear to have too much of a connection to the Bad Boy rapper. However, in his role as Dr. Evil, he did make a Diddy-related joke. In a scene from “Austin Powers in Goldmember,” Dr. Evil showed a tattoo on his behind reading “E. Diddy” which is a nudge toward the rapper’s alias “P. Diddy.”

Though, Myers also appeared at Diddy’s “Greatest Party of All Time” bash following the release of the film in 2002.

Kanye West

Photo: Getty Images Matthias Nareyek Photo: Getty Images Matthias Nareyek

*long, deep, spiritual negro sigh* The troubled rapper surfaced in the questionnaire maybe or maybe not due to the jail call the two allegedly had back in March. Diddy is heard encouraging Ye to get back to having fun in music and performing. He was also recorded proclaiming he’d be found innocent of his charges. The call was leaked just days after Ye dropped a song featuring Combs.

Michael B. Jordan

Photo: Getty Images Jeff Spicer Photo: Getty Images Jeff Spicer

NOT too much on our fav. He’s probably one of the celebs farthest from this case. However, according to Rolling Stone, he’s referenced in Cassie’s lawsuit because the two had a flirty relationship in 2015. Following that, Combs allegedly threatened the “Sinners” actor.

Kid Cudi

Photo: Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain Photo: Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain

Oh boy. Cudi was mentioned in Cassie’s lawsuit as well. However, in a much more troubling situation. The singer said she confided in Cudi during an “emotionally weak state.” However, in revenge, Combs allegedly threatened to kill Cudi and allegedly told Cassie he was going to blow up the rapper’s car. The suit says Cudi’s car did indeed explode in his driveway around the time the threat was made.

Laureiann Gibson

Photo: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth Photo: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth

The choreographer filed a complaint about Diddy to police back in 2007, claiming the rapper picked up a chair, threatening her on the set of MTV’s “Making the Band.”

Dawn Richard

Photo: Getty Images Josh Brasted Photo: Getty Images Josh Brasted

The former Danity Kane member sued Combs accusing him of sexual assault. The suit accuses Combs of beginning his alleged tirade when she began filming MTV’s “Making the Band.” The suit accuses Combs of using demeaning insults toward female participants. While working on music, the suit claims Combs forced Richard to rehearse for hours with no sleep and sexually assault her. Richard also claimed she witnessed Combs physically abuse singer Cassie while high on drugs.

Harve Pierre

Photo: Getty Images Gregorio Binuya Photo: Getty Images Gregorio Binuya

The former Bad Boys Records president was implicated in a lawsuit against Combs filed by a Jane Doe. She claims Pierre convinced her to fly from Detroit to New Jersey where she was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by him and Combs, per the lawsuit.

Young Miami

Photo: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth Photo: Getty Images Rodin Eckenroth

The Florida rapper dated Combs for a stint just before he got dragged into the federal sex crime case. However, Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones also claimed in a lawsuit that she was given a stipend in exchange for sex work.

Dallas Austin

Photo: Getty Images Paras Griffin Photo: Getty Images Paras Griffin

All we can gather is that the producer was a childhood friend of Kim Porter, Combs’ late wife – who became a point of conversation as people speculated whether Combs had something to do with her sudden death.

Aubrey O’Day

Photo: Getty Images Gonzalo Marroquin Photo: Getty Images Gonzalo Marroquin

The former Danity Kane member has been outspoken in her support of singer Cassie going public with her allegations against Combs and also accused him of making his own inappropriate advances against her, per TMZ.

Lauren London

Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris Photo: Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris

The actress stated years ago that she received the courage to speak at Nipsey Hussle’s funeral thanks to Combs.

“He said, ‘Look, Boog. You’ve shown everybody what it looks like to hold a man down and to love him. Now show them what it looks like when it all crumbles. That’s your responsibility.’ I hope he doesn’t mind me sharing that. Puff is like a real brother… He said, ‘Show up with your head up,’” she told Angie Martinez back in 2022.

Cassie Ventura

Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett Photo: Getty Images Leon Bennett

Last November, the singer filed a bombshell lawsuit accusing Combs of sexual assault, battery and sex trafficking citing incidents dating back to when they first began working together when she was just 19 years old.

The 35-page lawsuit claims early in their relationship, Combs lured her in with ecstasy then continued to provide her a “copious amount” of drugs. Ventura claimed she was savagely beaten, enduring a variety of kicks and punches leaving her bruised and bloodied. To cover up her wounds, Combs would hide her in a hotel for days to allow her bruises to heal on their own, the suit says. Combs also was accused of forcing Ventura to perform in his “Freak Offs” by hiring a male sex worker to perform acts with her. The suit claims he would make Ventura ingest drugs and perform sexual acts while Combs watched and, oftentimes, recorded.

Combs and Cassie both agreed to settle the case four days after the filing. The federal indictment filed against Combs draws heavily from her accusations. Also, she’s expected to testify against Combs at trial.

Michelle Williams

Photo: Getty Images Ethan Miller Photo: Getty Images Ethan Miller

The only person seemingly unaccounted for in their relation to Combs is former Destiny’s Child member Michelle Williams. It’s also important to note that we don’t know for sure why these individuals were presented to the jury nor can we confirm they will be called as witnesses. We’ll just have to see what happens. Stay tuned for more trial updates…

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