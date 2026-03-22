13 Black Female Artists Who Taught Women To Own Their Sexual Desires

Since the early 1990s, female artists have made their presence known with sexually driven, no-nonsense lyrics that we didn’t just recite word for word—they gave us a confidence we didn’t know we needed. From Adina Howard’s “Freak Like Me” to Trina’s “Da Baddest Bitch,” these women dominated the industry with raunchy, pleasure-centered music that redefined our culture. Let’s take a look at the icons who truly represented the “Power of the P” genre.

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Adina Howard

Adina Howard shook the industry with sexually driven music that had women singing along at the top of their lungs. She successfully centered Black women’s sexual desire as something unapologetic and self-directed—especially in “Freak Like Me,” where she made her intentions clear. By reclaiming the term “freak” as a source of sexual dominance, she created a legacy we still love her for today.

The Lady of Rage

In the 90s, the Lady of Rage delivered lyrical bars that put natural hair Black women on the map. Her hardcore rap song, “Afro Puffs,” showcased her aggression and skill as feminine power.

Salt-N-Pepa

Salt-N-Pepa dominated by unapologetically rapping about their desires through hit records like “Let’s Talk About Sex,” “Shoop,” and “None of Your Business.” Their music empowered women to be the ones doing the choosing when picking a mate, helping to normalize conversations about pleasure and independence that completely reshaped the culture.

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson redefined sexuality through her albums “Control” and “janet.“, framing it as something she defined for herself rather than something done to her. By embracing desire in her lyrics, Jackson created the blueprint that allowed women artists to center their own pleasure above all else. You go, girl!

Lil’ Kim

When it comes to Lil’ Kim’s lyrics, let’s just say she is far from modest. Through her debut, “Hard Core,” and its iconic album cover, she created a blueprint for sex-positive Black feminist hip-hop—proving that a woman could be both lyrically lethal and openly erotic while on the mic.

Foxy Brown

When it comes to rapping about sex, money, and designer labels, Foxy Brown takes the crown. Debuting with “Ill Na Na,” Foxy Brown’s deep voice brought life to sexually driven, lyrical rhymes.

Patra

Hailing from the Caribbean, Patra dominated the charts by putting the bold, sexually confident Jamaican woman front and center in dancehall, using songs like “Worker Man” and “Romantic Call” to enjoy her man on her own terms.

TLC

The iconic trio TLC was known for demanding respect, safe sex, and self-worth through classic records like “Ain’t 2 Proud 2 Beg,” “Creep,” “Waterfalls,” and “No Scrubs.” Their bold, colorful style—featuring condoms as accessories, baggy clothes, and crop tops—visually reinforced feminism while keeping them “CrazySexyCool.”

Toni Braxton

Toni Braxton made ’90s music sexy with her sultry, “grown woman” vocals and storylines where she set the emotional and sexual terms—from choosing a lover in “You’re Makin’ Me High” to dismissing a cheating ex in “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” Braxton gave a perspective on desire, hurt, and standards that functioned as a powerful feminist insistence.

Trina

Known as “Da Baddest Bitch,” Trina became a rap voice that centered raunchy, first-person lyrics about her sexual pleasures, her body, and disposing of men like a badge of honor. She helped normalize a Southern, sex-positive movement that treated desire, money, and respect as things women should demand.

MC Lyte

MC Lyte made her mark as one of the first solo female artists in hip-hop to directly call out sexism, misogyny, and violence while centering Black women’s societal perspectives. Her classic record, “Ruffneck,” was an ode to the “thug love” and edgy men that girls loved in the ’90s.

Eve

The First Lady of Ruff Ryders flipped the industry’s hyper-masculine script by spitting gritty rhymes from a Black woman’s perspective. Focusing on self-worth, boundaries, and money, she proved that women were much more than just video vixens.

Jill Scott

“Jilly from Philly” has a unique way of empowering Black women by centering their emotions and stories in her music. Transforming her songs into personal love letters to her community, she curates lyrics that mirror the sexual and intimate personas of women in records such as “Crown Royal” and “So Gone.” Beyond the music, she challenges beauty standards and insists that Black women’s lives are worthy of respect.