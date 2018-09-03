Screenshot: KABC-TV Los Angeles

Ten people were shot Sunday evening at an apartment complex in San Bernardino, Calif., KABC-TV reports. The injured men and women were transported to three hospitals; three people are listed in “extremely critical” condition, according to Capt. Rich Lawhead, spokesman for the San Bernardino Police Department



The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. local time. Witnesses told authorities the wounded were in the complexes common area, possibly playing dice, when the shootings took place. Handguns and rifles were fired but have yet to be recovered, according to the captain.

Here is what neighbors at the complex told CNN about the shootings:

Alysa Marie, who lives near the apartment complex, told CNN she heard 15 to 20 gunshots fired in rapid succession. “My brother-in-law could hear bullets flying past our house, he was outside at the time of the shooting,” Marie said. “About five minutes later the helicopter was circling around our street (Lynwood), talking on the loud speaker saying to put down the weapons, for the people who were on the ground to get up and get to safety and to let the law enforcement do their job.” Marie said there was a large police presence and she heard about 10 ambulances drive past. Another neighbor, Eduardo Rivas, also described hearing multiple shots from his house a block away. “I heard around four shots, then what sounded like a motorcycle speeding off, after that just a continuation of gun shots,” Rivas told CNN.

It is not clear if all of the victims were present before the shooting and there is no cause on why the shooting took place, according to the Pasadena Star-News.

Updated: Sept. 3, 2018, 12:18 p.m. EDT: San Bernardino Police Capt. Rich Lawhead has revised the number of shooting victims down to eight, including one minor, after earlier reports said 10 were wounded, according to CNN. A 17-year-old is in grave condition, while two others are extremely critical. The other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting occurred during a game of dice in the apartment complex’s common area, police said.