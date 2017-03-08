Win McNamee/Getty Images

On International Women’s Day, President “Grab ’Em by the Pussy” took to Twitter to express his support for women.



“I have tremendous respect for women and the many roles they serve that are vital to the fabric of our society and our economy,” he tweeted Wednesday morning.

“On International Women’s Day, join me in honoring the critical role of women here in America & around the world,” he added.

Knowing this president’s history with women and Twitter, I assure readers that I am sober when I say that this might be the worst tweet President Vladimir TrumPutin has ever tweeted.

It reeks of patronizing condescension. And also because he’s a horrible person and a worthless mass of orange pus.

This is the same man who while running for president said during an August 2015 Republican debate that the moderator was gunning for him.

“You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her—wherever,” he told CNN.

Remember Alicia Machado, the 1996 Miss Universe winner? Don’t worry, Trump did. He reportedly called the Latina “Miss Housekeeping” and, because Trump’s a horrible fucking person, he also joked about Machado’s weight gain, calling her “Miss Piggy,” according to the New York Daily News, which charted President Asshat’s history of sexist bullshit.

A history that includes his public feud with comedian Rosie O’Donnell, whom TrumPutin has called “fat,” a “slob” and a “pig.”

And yes, the president who called then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton “such a nasty woman” during an Oct. 19 presidential debate.

Clearly this president, who currently has his small hands in women’s issues as he fights to defund Planned Parenthood and make abortions illegal, is not a champion of women’s issues.

So fuck this guy’s tweet. Seriously.