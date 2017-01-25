iStock

It’s no coincidence that The Root is throwing a party with a purpose on the first day of Black History Month in one of America’s cities that is richest in black culture—New Orleans. It’s a city so bold it doesn’t need its state attached to it. NOLA’s history is saturated in blackness—from Tremé to Congo Square, from jazz to étouffée, and it’s no wonder The Root is bringing the Young, Fabulous and Female event to the sultry city.



We’re getting in formation in The Big Easy for something more than beads and booze. Well, there will be booze, but The Root wants you to drink responsibly at our Young, Fabulous and Female networking event. We’ll be taking ladies’ night to the next level!



The event boasts genuine connections with like-minded (and fabulous) go-getters as well as those who have already secured their seat at the table, a soul-stirring panel discussion, and cocktails.

The theme is #KnowTheUnknown, which means we’re providing the space and resources for all attendees to find and unleash their greatest potential and fuel their inspiration.

On the panel, we have Dr. Rashida Govan, the executive director of Project Butterfly New Orleans, an African-centered, girls rites-of-passage program that uses the nationally-recognized curriculum Project Butterfly, which addresses key issues impacting the development of girls of African descent in grades 9-12. The program uses media, creative and performing arts, entrepreneurship, yoga, meditation and other creative formats to engage girls on these issues.

We also have Ariel Wilson, the president of the Orchid Society, a young professional network of African-American women serving as positive role models for young minority girls in the New Orleans metro area through mentoring, community service and social-awareness programming.

And finally, we have Brandy Trepagnier, the director of events and catering for New Orleans’ own Calcasieu, a stunning event space and restaurant.

Each of these women will offer brilliant testimonies from their own journey as well as a guide to their own success.



The event takes place Wednesday, Feb. 1, 6:30-9:30 p.m., with the panel starting at 7:15 p.m.



And if you can’t make it, you can still be there with us as we’ll be using social media to share all the fantastic career gems with you.

So make sure you’re following us on social media @TheRoot and @TheRootYFF and follow our dedicated sponsor @Toyota, and last, but not least, use the hashtags #YoungFabFemale, #KnowTheUnknown and #LetsGoPlaces!



If you’re in NOLA and would like to attend, RSVP here!

