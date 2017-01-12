Hello. We’re The Root.

Advertisement

Once a gleam in a noted professor’s eye, nurtured and carefully tended to by a tireless warrior woman and a bevy of brilliant bosses, we have been through the fire and walk among you the unburnt, First of Our Names, Blog of Unapologetic Blackness, Snatcher of Wigs, Bane of Bigots, #TeamRoot, run by some sensitive nerds, a few proud weirdos and one former snob.

We come from disparate places and motley backgrounds. The streets of D.C. The suburbs of St. Louis. Jamaica. The dirty South. JERSEY. This sunny beach we’re all jealous of. New York, N.Y. We sometimes talk too much. Idris Elba once wished one of us happy birthday. Black Lives Matter. All of us have champagne tastes and beer money. Drake wishes his patois were as good as ours. We #StayWoke. Every once in a while we have to remind people that social media is forever, and hate only makes us stronger. We agree except for when we don’t agree. We do it for the ancestors, the culture and the ’gram. Our Afros? Big. All of our parties? Lit. We love, we live, we write. We started from the bottom and now we’re here ... on Kinja.

Advertisement

Get to know us!