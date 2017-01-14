As if he’s physically addicted to controversy (or attention), President-elect Donald Trump attacked civil rights icon John Lewis during the Martin Luther King Day weekend. And the fallout has exploded all over social media.

The brouhaha started yesterday when Rep. Lewis, who actually organized with Dr. King and was brutally beaten by police in Selma, Ala., in 1965 while marching for black humanity, stated during an NBC News interview that he does not see Trump’s presidency as “a legitimate president” and will not be attending his inauguration.



Saturday morning, Trump tweeted that Lewis is “all talk” and “no action”—which many begged to differ with.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk - no action or results. Sad!,” Trump wrote.



Lewis represents a Georgia district that includes most of Atlanta, which many know to be a thriving African American metropolis. On the campaign trail, Trump regularly said that majority black communities were wastelands filled with rampant crime and piss-poor education, which he said he would fix.

Sponsored

Democrats swiftly condemned Trump, as did many Americans, prompting Lewis’ name to trend on Twitter.

California Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted, “John Lewis is an icon of the Civil Rights Movement who is fearless in the pursuit of justice and equality. He deserves better than this.”



Rep. Keith Ellison, who is vying to become the Democratic National Committee chairman, said Trump has “no clue.”



Advertisement

Advertisement

“.@repjohnlewis knows true sacrifice. @realDonaldTrump has no clue. When cluelessness collides with power oppression results. Resistance,” the Minnesota lawmaker wrote.



Others were incensed that Trump seems to have more respect for Russian president Vladimir Putin and KKK leader David Duke than Lewis.

At this time, Lewis has not responded, but at least five other lawmakers said that they will not be attending Trump’s inauguration on Friday.