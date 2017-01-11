Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing, Day 2

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) enters day 2. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is scheduled to testify against Sessions. As previously reported on The Root, Booker is the first sitting senator to oppose another sitting senator for a Cabinet position.

Cornell Brooks, president and CEO of the NAACP, who was arrested while protesting in Sessions’ office, has spoken out against the Alabama senator, focusing on his abysmal voting rights record and his xenophobic positions toward Muslims.

Chuck Canterbury, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, sang Sessions’ praises and urged the Judiciary Committee to confirm him.

Amida Swadhin, an educator, activist and sexual assault survivor, shared her experience being raped by her father and urged the committee not to confirm Sessions, who is against the Violence Against Women Act.

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is also expected to speak out against Sessions.

