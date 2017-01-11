Home Politics

Watch Live: Jeff Sessions Confirmation Hearing, Day 2

Sessions’ civil rights record, unethical behavior and résumé inflation will continue to be called out.

Kirsten West Savali
By: Kirsten West SavaliPosted:
Republican Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions arrives at Trump Tower in New York City on Nov. 16, 2016. Kevin Hagen/Getty Images

The Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) enters day 2. Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is scheduled to testify against Sessions. As previously reported on The Root, Booker is the first sitting senator to oppose another sitting senator for a Cabinet position.

Cornell Brooks, president and CEO of the NAACP, who was arrested while protesting in Sessions’ office, has spoken out against the Alabama senator, focusing on his abysmal voting rights record and his xenophobic positions toward Muslims.

Chuck Canterbury, president of the Fraternal Order of Police, sang Sessions’ praises and urged the Judiciary Committee to confirm him.

Amida Swadhin, an educator, activist and sexual assault survivor, shared her experience being raped by her father and urged the committee not to confirm Sessions, who is against the Violence Against Women Act.

Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) is also expected to speak out against Sessions.

Watch live below:

Kirsten West Savali is a cultural critic and an associate editor at The Root. She was awarded the 2016 Vernon Jarrett Medal for Journalistic Excellence which honors exemplary reporting on black life in America. She was also named to Ebony magazine’s 2015 “Power 100” list and awarded a 2015 Harry Frank Guggenheim fellowship. Her provocative commentary explores the intersections of race, social justice, religion, feminism, politics and pop culture. Follow her on Twitter.

