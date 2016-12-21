From Russia With Blackness: Terrell J. Starr, Black America’s Russian Translator

Terrell J. Starr has been Columbused by many in the mainstream media in the last several weeks. As the Russian hack on the 2016 election and President-elect Donald Trump’s relationship with Russian leader Vladimir Putin dominate the headlines, outlets are looking for a fresh take on Russian politics and American vulnerabilities.

Terrell J. Starr—tall, black, lanky, with a Detroit accent, and who is just as likely to lay out facts in Russian as he is to compare Putin to Marlo Stansfield from The Wire—has stepped into the gap.

He may not “look” like your typical Russian/Eastern European political expert, but with a Fulbright scholarship and degrees in journalism and ethnic conflict, Terrell J. Starr just might be black Generation X’s best chance to understand what is happening in this postelection Trump/Putin world.

Starr spoke with The Root about his experiences in Russia, what really happened with the hack and the racial dangers associated with Trump’s cozy relationship with Putin.

“I grew up in inner-city Detroit; both my uncles sold drugs,” Starr says.

Not exactly the background many people think would lead to becoming one of the media’s newest experts on Russia. With help from family and some teachers, Starr went to Philander Smith College, a small, private, historically black college in Little Rock, Ark.

“Around my freshman year in 2001, there was an international volunteer program that I signed up for,” says Starr.

He hoped to work in Africa, any country in Africa. Instead, he was assigned to Russia: “I was like … Russia? Who wants to go there?”

But that trip changed his life and set him up for the career he has today.

“One of the first things I noticed when I was in Moscow was like, ‘How did all of these Africans get here?’ I thought I was going to be the only one,” he says.

After a few months on his first trip, Starr was intellectually sold on Russia.

“I fell in love with the language. I didn’t understand a word of it, but I loved how it sounds,” he says.

He traveled through Estonia and Georgia and was in Ukraine for the Orange Revolution in 2005. The more he traveled and learned, the more enamored he became with the politics of the region, and how the racial dynamics of America fit so well into the politics on the ground in the former Soviet republics.

“Georgians considered themselves black. Poles are like the white trash of Europe. I had no idea I would learn so much about race. Especially from people who, by American standards, would be considered white,” he says.

Through his travels and research, Starr has seen how Vladimir Putin’s Russia initiates cyberattacks and foments dissent. While various former republics attempt to break the political and economic chains that Russia has on them, Putin usually starts with a disinformation campaign to discredit political leaders who would stand against him.

“Putin did this in Adjara, the Ukraine and South Ossetia,” relates Starr as he runs down a list of nations Russia has attempted to disrupt politically through cyberwarfare in recent years.