Home News

Trump Wants Taxpayers, Not Mexico, to Pay for Border Wall

The president-elect's transition team and congressional republicans are looking for ways to sneak the promised wall into existing legislation.

Stephen A. Crockett Jr.
By: Stephen A. Crockett Jr.Posted:
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a rally on October 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump promised his voters a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border and now his transition team and congressional republicans are trying to figure out if there is anyway to slide the wall building into existing legislation without passing a new bill.

Two congressional officials and a senior transition official with knowledge of the discussions confirmed to the Associated Press that this plan was in play, but added that no final decision had been made.

Current legislation allows for fencing or other technology along the southern border, AP reports. In sneaking Trump’s wall into an existing bill, Congress can bypass opposition and move towards securing funding for the surely expensive border measure.

AP notes that without Congressional approval Trump’s wall, which he assured voters would be paid for by Mexico, may look more like a fence or an unfulfilled promise.

Read more at the Associated Press.

 

 

 

Comments