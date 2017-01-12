Trump Logic: Ben Carson Grew Up Poor So He Understands Poorness

It’s Ben Carson’s turn in the hot seat as the former neurosurgeon and one-time opponent of the president-elect will sit before the Senate committee Thursday morning in hopes of being voted the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Carson nomination was a bit of a shock after the former GOP presidential candidate noted that he didn’t have experience to be considered for a cabinet seat. According to CNN, Carson has “no government experience or expertise in housing and urban development policy, and Democrats on the Senate Banking committee are expected to question his qualifications to lead the $47 billion agency, which is charged with helping millions of poor Americans secure affordable housing.”

Because Carson’s area of expertise is outside of the realm of what’s needed to do this job effectively (a trend with the majority of Trump’s cabinet selections,) Carson is expected to highlight his time growing up in Detroit’s projects. Somehow Carson believes that his Dickensian comeuppance from the inner city to becoming a renowned neurosurgeon will be enough to sway the committee that he can handle HUD. CNN notes that while Carson’s family received food stamps, he never lived in public housing.

An early release of his opening statement viewed by CNN shows that Carson plans to argue that because he grew up poor, he understands the needs of those relying on HUD programs.

“I understand housing insecurity — we were forced to move from Detroit to Boston to live with relatives because she couldn’t afford our house,” Carson says in the written statement.

If Carson is confirmed, he would be the only African American on President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet.

This story is ongoing, please check back for updates.

