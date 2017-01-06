The Final Days of Obama’s Presidency: Moving Van Spotted Inside White House

Sad days are upon us folks, as a moving van was reportedly spotted outside of the White House, Wednesday.

CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski tweeted a photo of a white Moving Masters Inc., truck parked inside the White House gates near the West Wing.

The Obamas, who will be out of the White House in two weeks reportedly offered to leave Sahsa and Malia’s swing and play set for the president-elect Donald Trump’s son Baron, 10, to use but the Trumps passed. Don’t worry the play set will have a new home as the first family will donate it to a “local organization serving those in need,” People reports.

Malia and Sasha were only 10 and 7, respectively, when their family moved into the White House in 2009. The family plans to stay in the Washington, D.C. area having leased a nine bedroom, $5.3 million mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood until, now 15-year-old daughter Sasha, a sophomore, finishes high school.

Malia, 18, will enter Harvard in the fall.

Read more at People.