Sen. Chuck Schumer Will Oppose Jeff Sessions Nomination for Attorney General

Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) has come out against President-elect Donald Trump’s Attorney General pick Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.) noting that he doesn’t believe Sessions will willing to go against Trump should the law require so.

Schumer released a strongly worded statement noting that the role of attorney general must ensure the rights of all Americans.

“The attorney general of the United States has a sacred obligation to enforce our laws and uphold the constitution. The law gives a voice to the voiceless, it protects the oppressed from the powerful, and it defends the rights of all people, regardless of gender, sexuality, or religion, Schumer’s statement read, the New York Times reports.

“The attorney general must wake up every single day ensuring the rights of all Americans: immigrants, minorities, young and old, gay and straight, disabled and not are protected. Every right — freedom of speech, freedom of religion, the freedom to vote, or any other enshrined in our Constitution or the law — must be protected for every American.”

While it isn’t shocking that the democratic leader is strongly opposed to the southern senator who’s steeped in allegations of racism, it’s worth noting that Sessions confirmation vote will most likely be split across party lines.

Read more at the New York Times.