Russia Claims Cause Trump Meltdown: ‘Are We Living in Nazi Germany?’

The Kremlin wants to make it clear that it does not have a dossier of damaging information on President-elect Donald Trump.

Its comments come after reports surfaced Tuesday that four U.S. intelligence agencies received files that included unverified claims Russia reportedly used to blackmail the president-elect. Kremlin officials came out Wednesday to call the reports untrue.

“It is an attempt to damage our bilateral relations. It is pulp fiction,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, Reuters reports. Peskov also denied the dossier’s claim that he was heavily involved in damaging Hillary Clinton’s bid for president.

“You have to react to this with a certain humor, but there’s also a sad side to this. Hysteria is being whipped up to maintain a political witch hunt,” he said.

Trump has taken to Twitter to denounce the accusations.

Russia has never tried to use leverage over me. I HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH RUSSIA – NO DEALS, NO LOANS, NO NOTHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

I win an election easily, a great "movement" is verified, and crooked opponents try to belittle our victory with FAKE NEWS. A sorry state! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

