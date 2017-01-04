Pro-Marijuana Group Will Hand Out Free Joints at Donald Trump’s Inauguration in D.C.

“I’ve seen so many people get better with marijuana use, whether it’s multiple sclerosis, or cancer or AIDS. I think it’s a great injustice to put people in jail for something so benign and beneficial.” - Adam Eldinger, founder of DCMJ

People attending Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, D.C., will have the opportunity to experience it on a higher level; a pro-marijuana group plans to hand out free joints the day the President-elect is sworn in.

DCMJ is an organization that worked to pass Initiative 71, which made it legal to carry up to two ounces of marijuana in the nation’s capitol. Marijuana may only be gifted in the District of Columbia, not sold, and the organization plans to do just that on Jan. 20 by handing out 4,200 free joints to anyone willing to take them.

DCMJ founder Adam Eldinger told CNN on Wednesday that the group is defending Initiative 71 against the federal government because they are afraid Jeff Sessions will try to overturn local marijuana laws.

“We’re being proactive to share marijuana, which is our right, before it’s too late,” Eldinger said. “We also want to educate Trump supporters that we can do this legally.”

Eldinger and other marijuana advocates will meet in Dupont Circle at 8 a.m. the morning of the inauguration and pass out joints there before marching to the National Mall in time for Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

Some protesters plan to light their joint on the National Mall 4 minutes and 20 seconds into Trump’s inauguration speech. 420, of course, is code for marijuana. Eldinger wants protesters to be aware that smoking marijuana on the National Mall is illegal, and those who do so will be risking arrest.

“If they do that on the National Mall, that’s up to them,” Eldinger said. “The National Mall is a place for protest. If it smells like marijuana, it’s only one person’s fault — and that person is Donald Trump.”

As CNN notes, Donald Trump has not voiced a stance on marijuana legalization. Eldinger told CNN he would be willing to call the event off if Trump reached out to him to talk about his organization.

“If he isn’t going to listen to us, then we have no choice than to stink up the inauguration with marijuana,” Eldinger said.

Eldinger told CNN he’s passionate about the legalization of marijuana because of the beneficial properties of the plant.

“I’ve seen the healing power of the plant,” Eldinger said. “I’ve seen so many people get better with marijuana use, whether it’s multiple sclerosis, or cancer or AIDS. I think it’s a great injustice to put people in jail for something so benign and beneficial.”

