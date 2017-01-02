President Obama Outlines His Greatest Hits on Twitter

President Barack Obama and his family return to White House from their annual Hawaiian vacation today, but the president still managed to hit his Twitter account on the first day of the New Year.

As with the rest of us, the president may realize that he is really looking at his last days in office. For the last 17 days, the POTUS will reportedly be working on ways to protect his healthcare reform legacy as well as announce last minute pardons and clemencies.

And speaking of legacy, the president let folks know in a series of Tweets what a Barack Obama presidency has done for the nation.

President Obama began by humbly thanking the people for the progress that they “made possible over these past 8 years” (always a nice touch, especially when SOME people always put the spotlight on themselves.)

As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

He also thanked the people for miraculous job growth (thanks, O).

Facing the worst financial crisis in 80 years, you delivered the longest streak of job growth in our history. pic.twitter.com/Vk3PfRgZqF — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

And then noted that now nearly every American has healthcare.

After decades of rising health care costs, today nearly every American now has access to the financial security of affordable health care. pic.twitter.com/5e4nEcCxIM — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Hit his commitment to clean air and renewable energy …

We traded foreign oil for clean energy, we doubled fuel efficiency standards, & we acted on a global scale to save the one planet we’ve got. pic.twitter.com/7alrOtHNIr — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Shouted out the fact that most of our troops are now home and not embroiled in a costly war …

We brought home more of our troops & strengthened U.S. leadership—leading with diplomacy & partnering with nations to meet global problems. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

And then crowed about the fact that marriage equality is now the law of the land …

From realizing marriage equality to removing barriers to opportunity, we’ve made history in our work to reaffirm that all are created equal. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

Our favorite POTUS then bowed out graciously by thanking the people for the privilege of serving as president.

It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody. — President Obama (@POTUS) January 1, 2017

The president will give his final address to the nation in Chicago on January 10.