Pa. Pizza Deliveryman Shot Multiple Times by Police Gets $4,400,000 Settlement

A Philadelphia, Pa. pizza delivery man who was shot multiple times after plainclothes police officers fired 14 times into at his vehicle has agreed on a $4.4 million settlement with the city, the Associated Press reports.

Philippe Holland still has bullet fragments in his brain and suffers from a seizure disorder after being hit in the head, neck and leg in the April 2014 incident, his lawyers say, according to the wire.

At the time of the shooting, then-Police Commissioner Charles Ramsey apologized, visiting the then 20-year-old at the hospital. City lawyers called the events “unfortunate” and “regrettable” in announcing the settlement on Friday.

Holland claimed in a lawsuit that he thought he was being robbed after the plainclothes officers approached him. The officers were investigating a shooting blocks away. Holland was shot trying to flee the scene.

The settlement also includes an agreement for new training policies for plainclothes officers.

Back in 2014, then-spokesman, Lt. John Stafford said that policy guidelines instructed officers not to fire into moving vehicles, “unless deadly physical force is being used against the…officer or another person…by means other than the moving vehicle.”

Read more at Talking Points Memo.