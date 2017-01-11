Obama Makes Play for Chicago Cubs: He’ll Meet With World Series Champs Before He Leaves Office

President Barack Obama is a Chicago White Sox fan, but during the World Series, the Chicago native found himself cheering for the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs became America’s feel-good team after their historic World Series championship win, and on Monday, just four days before Obama leaves the White House, the team is scheduled to make an appearance there.

The visit was reportedly fast-tracked so the president could meet with the team before leaving office, Obama spokesman Josh Earnest told The Hill.

The Cubs broke the longest drought in professional sports history by ending their 108-year spell without a championship. Obama invited the Cubs to the White House in November, after the win, according to The Hill. It’s a move that means President-elect Trump won’t get to celebrate the team’s championship. The move comes after several NFL and NBA players said during Trump’s run for the White House, when he made several racist, sexist and other inflammatory remarks, that they wouldn’t visit a Trump White House.

It’s a boss move in the final days of Obama’s presidency, and a notable move by the many Cubs who have agreed to meet with Obama, even though “Trump has nominated Cubs co-owner Todd Ricketts as deputy secretary of Commerce,” The Hill reports.

