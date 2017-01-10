Northwestern Women’s Basketball Player Found Dead in Dorm

Northwestern women’s basketball player Jordan Hankins was found dead in her room at the university. According to the New York Daily News, Hankins was found unresponsive Monday afternoon.

There appears to be no indication of foul play or “any danger or threat to other members of the Northwestern community,” university spokesman Carsten Parmenter said in a statement.

Women’s basketball coach Joe McKeown has canceled Northwestern’s scheduled game against Minnesota on Wednesday and called the 5-foot-8 sophomore a “remarkably dynamic young woman,” adding that her death is a “devastating loss for our basketball family,” the Daily News reports.

Hankins averaged 3.6 points in 11 games this season.

