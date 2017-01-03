NM Mother Who Allegedly Beat and Sexually Assaulted Her Son Arrested 

Police in Albuquerque, N.M., say a mom accused of beating and sexually assaulting her son before taking her six other children and fleeing police has been arrested, KRQE reports.

Genoveva Fazio was arrested Sunday in Arizona and taken to the Navajo County Jail in Holborok. Fazio had been on the run from police since Friday after the allegations caught the attention of the authorities. According to the arrest warrant, Fazio is accused of punishing her 14-year-old son by pulling on his genitals and punching, kicking and biting him.

The teen escaped and ran to a police station. However, when officers went to the home, they found that Fazio and six of her other children, ranging in age from 5 months to 14 years old, had disappeared.

The Albuquerque police said that the children have now been placed in a home under the Children, Youth and Families Department until their return can be coordinated.

