National Harriet Tubman Historical Park Is a Step Closer to Becoming a Reality

A national historical park meant to honor Underground Railroad hero and iconic abolitionist Harriet Tubman in her hometown in upstate New York is getting closer and closer to becoming an actual reality, the Associated Press reports.

According to the wire, Sen. Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) announced that the Department of Interior has completed a land transfer agreement that will now permit the National Park Service to go forth and establish the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn, N.Y.

The park is meant to include the site of Tubman’s old home, as well as the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church where Tubman worshipped, and which is located about a mile away from her former residence. Tubman had been free from slavery for about a decade when she bought a parcel of land on the outskirts of Auburn in 1859.

However, the AP notes, the park still needs to be a approved by the secretary of the interior before everything becomes official.

