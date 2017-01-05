National Action Network to Lead We Shall Not Be Moved: A March On Washington 

Participants will demand accountability from President-elect Trump and members of Congress who are charged with overseeing the Criminal Justice Reform Act, the Voting Rights Bill, Supreme Court nominations and other Trump political appointments.

Six days before Donald Trump’s inauguration, a coalition of civil rights groups led by National Action Network (NAN) will march to the Martin Luther King Jr Memorial in Washington, D.C., to remind President Trump and Congress that the fight for civil rights continues.

On Saturday Jan. 14, Rev. Al Sharpton’s NAN will lead groups including the NAACP, National Urban League, National Congress of Black Women (NCBW), Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Human Rights Campaign, National Council of La Raza, Phi Beta Sigma, Inc., and the Hip Hop Caucus in a march that will begin at 11 a.m. and travel along D.C.’s Independence Avenue SW to West Potomac Park. At noon there will be a rally at West Potomac Park, which is located directly across from the MLK Memorial.

The Martin Luther King Jr., march is an annual event convened by Rev. Sharpton, and this year it is more timely than ever. Elected officials confirmed to be in attendance include Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas), Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Or.), Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-Mich.), and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY).

Amplified on social media by the #WeShallNotBeMoved hashtag, the coalition plans to make their voices heard and send a clear message to those in power that the fight for equal rights and justice for all is far from over.

The President-elect’s promises during his campaign have caused concern among civil rights activists. He has promised to institute a nationwide stop-and-frisk law, further widen the income gap by rolling out more tax cuts for the wealthy, and gut the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

#WeShallNotBeMoved is an opportunity to recommit to the principles of Dr. King while taking a stand to ensure access to quality and affordable healthcare, protect religious freedom, and ensure women sustain the right to choose.

“The 2017 march will bring all people together to insist on change and accountability,” Rev. Sharpton said. “Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s struggle for civil rights didn’t end with his death; it’s a fight we take on each day. The political players may change, but our goals stay the same. Donald Trump and his administration need to hear our voice and our concerns.”

For more information or to register, visit the March 2017 website.