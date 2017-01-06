NH Dad Fired for Attending Son’s Birth Gets Outpouring of Support, Job Leads

On Jan. 1, 2017, Lamar Austin and his wife, Lindsay, welcomed a baby boy into the world.

Little Cainan made news as the first baby to be born in Concord, N.H.

However, now the Austins’ story has drawn even more media attention after Lamar lost his job after missing work to be with his family and attend the birth of his son.

“Sometimes you lose something and you get something even better,” Lamar Austin told the Concord Monitor on Sunday, choosing to remain positive in light of his sudden unemployment.

As it turns out, Austin may have spoken those words into reality. Since his story became known, the military veteran and father of four has received at least three job leads and an outpouring of love and support from a GoFundMe campaign that was set up to help his family.

“No one should have to choose between their family and their job. Welcoming a new baby to a family should be a joyous time,” Sara Persechino, who started the campaign on Austin’s behalf, wrote in the description.

Persechino said she had spoken to Austin before setting up the page, although she did not know him personally. The campaign has since raised over $2,000 of a $5,000 goal in just two days.

“I know how valuable family time is, and if you’re a union member, we incorporate that, we understand that and we don’t penalize you for that,” Denis Beaudoin, the business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in Concord, told the news site. After reading Austin’s story and hearing that Austin was hoping to get into electrical work, Beaudoin offered him the chance to apply for an apprenticeship.

According to the Monitor, Glenn Brackett, president of the New Hampshire AFL-CIO Union, which represents almost 30,000 workers, also offered Austin an apprenticeship.

Austin used to work for Salerno Protective Services, which provides security for several clients, including stores and college campuses. He was hired about a month ago for a 90-day trial period as a part-time security guard. He was expected to be on call 24-7.

He says that when he got the job, the company said that it was looking for “dependable people.”

The loving dad told the firm that he was not available for one shift offered to him last month, since he had to take his wife to a doctor’s appointment. However, on Friday night before the new year, Lindsay Austin went into labor. By Sunday morning, Cainan was born. Lamar Austin missed two shifts, on Friday and Saturday. On 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day, he got a text reading, “As of now, you are terminated.”

“Being shrouded in confidentiality, we are unable to comment until all business with Mr. Austin has been concluded,” President and CEO Anthony Salerno told the Monitor in an email Wednesday. “SPS is not in the practice of releasing employees for reasons stated in the article you published but must be cognizant of the product we give our clients!”

“I was a little bit upset, because my husband is trying to provide for us, and it was hard to swallow when he got fired, but I’m thankful and I feel like we’re blessed,” Lindsay Austin told the Monitor in another report. “It definitely happened for a reason.”

As for Lamar Austin, he doesn’t seem to have hard feelings, despite everything that happened.

“He had his company, which is like his baby, and I had my baby, which was just being born. Naturally, he’s going to pick his baby over my baby. I can’t blame him for that,” he said.

