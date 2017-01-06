Mexico’s Former President to Trump: ‘I’m Not Paying for That F–king Wall’

Businessman Vicente Fox Quesada, former president of Mexico, took to Twitter to tell President-elect Donald Trump to f–k his couch and his wall.

Trump spent the last year and a half saying that he was going to build a wall—a yuge wall—and Mexico was going to pay for it. Well, there’s a little caveat. Now Trump is saying that U.S. taxpayers are going to pay for it, but Mexico is going to reimburse us.

The dishonest media does not report that any money spent on building the Great Wall (for sake of speed), will be paid back by Mexico later! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2017

Quesada heard that the Donald was speaking his unmelanated speech on Twitter, and set the record straight—again:

TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that fucken wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument.

Another promise he can't keep. — Vicente Fox Quesada (@VicenteFoxQue) January 6, 2017

According to Republican New York Rep. Chris Collins, Trump’s bragging may not be so far-fetched.

“When you understand that Mexico’s economy is dependent upon U.S. consumers, Donald Trump has all the cards he needs to play,” Collins, congressional liaison for the Trump transition team, told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota on New Day. “On the trade negotiation side, I don’t think it’s that difficult for Donald Trump to convince Mexico that it’s in their best interest to reimburse us for building the wall.”

More from CNN:

The Trump team argues it will have the authority through a Bush-era 2006 law to build the wall, lawmakers say, but it lacks the money to do so. Transition officials have told House GOP leaders in private meetings they’d like to pay for the wall in the funding bill, a senior House GOP source said. “It was not done in the Obama administration, so by funding the authorization that’s already happened a decade ago, we could start the process of meeting Mr. Trump’s campaign pledge to secure the border,” Indiana Republican Rep. Luke Messer said on Thursday. […] If Mexico refuses to pay for the wall, the GOP could add billions of dollars into the spending bill that needs to pass by April 28 to keep the government open. But doing so would force a showdown with Senate Democrats and potentially threaten a government shutdown. Republicans point out that then-Sen. Barack Obama, Sen. Chuck Schumer and then-Sen. Hillary Clinton voted for the 2006 bill and argued that since Democrats backed that bill, they should support efforts to fund the current effort.

See Hillary Clinton talk about her support for building a fence below:

Time will tell if Trump gets his way on the wall, but in the meantime, perhaps we’d better get used to international policy being hammered out on Twitter.