La. Mom Says She’s Done Having Kids After Giving Birth to 14-Pound Son

LaQueena Hunter Grover, now a mother of four, is accustomed to big babies.

Her first two children weighed just over 7 pounds and her third child was a whopping 11.9 pounds.

However, WDSU reports, when she was pregnant with her fourth baby, she thought maybe she might have twins this time.

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh I think that’s twins or even triplets. Maybe there’s another hiding behind one of the babies,’” Grover told the news station.

However, on Dec. 6, 2016, Grover only gave birth to one child, Loyalty Adonis Grover, who weighed in at 14 pounds, 1 ounce.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped,” Grover said. “He was like, ‘That’s a big baby.’ When [Loyalty] was born, he was 14 pounds, 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

Not-so-little Loyalty had to spend 27 days in the neonatal intensive care unit, but now he is finally home with his mother. At a little over a month, Loyalty now weighs 15 pounds and measures 2 feet in height.

“He wears a size 3 Pamper. He’s supposed to be in a size 1 as a newborn. He wears 3- to 6-month-old clothes and he wears some 6- to 9-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds,” Grover said.

And Grover told the news station that her baby boy has a big personality to match his incredible size.

“He acts like the Incredible Hulk when he does not get what he wants. He does not like to be wet. He likes to be changed immediately. And he wants to eat as soon as he gets hungry,” she said.

And Grover says Loyalty is perfectly healthy, despite some complications during her pregnancy and with his size, and there may be big things in store for Loyalty’s future.

“The doctors told me that last time they heard of a 14-pound baby, they were starting for the [New Orleans] Saints or something,” Grover said.

One thing for sure though, Grover says that she is done having kids.





