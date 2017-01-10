How Former Running Back Warrick Dunn Helped Clemson QB Deshaun Watson

Warrick Dunn has been giving back to the community for almost half his life. For the past 20 years, Dunn has been building and remodeling homes to help single-parent families fulfill their dreams of home ownership.

In 2006, Dunn and Dunn’s foundation, Warrick Dunn Charities, donated a house to a family, and one of the boys in that family just happened to be Deshaun Watson, the quarterback of the Clemson Tigers who helped his team win the national championship Monday.

Warrick Dunn giving the Watson family the keys to their house in 2006. Deshaun Watson in black sweatshirt on the right. pic.twitter.com/UjGlcIhlkT — HAPPY MOO YEAR (@edsbs) January 10, 2017

ESPN noted that Watson and his family moved into the home from their government-subsidized apartment in a rough neighborhood after Watson’s mother found a pamphlet about a Habitat for Humanity program in her son’s trick-or-treat basket. She contacted the program and started the process to move the family to their new home. Years later, Watson would speak to Habitat for Humanity volunteers.

“We were in government housing,” Watson told the crowd, ESPN reports. “[Mom] figured, ‘What could be worse?’”

Watson’s new home came completely furnished and even “came with a television and a computer, plus cabinets full of food and a lawn mower,” Sports Illustrated reports.

The rest, as they say, is history. On Monday, Watson closed his career, throwing for 420 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning toss to lead the Tigers to a 35-31 victory.

Read more at ESPN and Sports Illustrated.